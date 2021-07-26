TONTOGANY – When classes start next month at Otsego Schools, it will be very similar to how they ended in May.
Whether that is with or without masks remains to be seen.
“It doesn’t look likes masks are going to be required, but I’m not ready to announce that yet,” said Superintendent Adam Koch at Thursday’s board of education meeting.
He said he didn’t want to announce something and have it change.
“I don’t look for it to change, but I just want to wait and see,” Koch said. “We’ll be ready for anything that comes our way.”
He said custodians will be done with all the buildings by Aug. 6 and will re-clean the last week before school starts Aug. 25.
“We are trying to refresh and get ready for the school year,” Koch said. “I think we’re going to try to start school as normal as much as we can.”
Otsego students were in school five days a week during the 2020-21 school, wearing masks and social distancing.
“We’re going to do as much as we can to space out inside of our rooms,” Koch said about the return of classes.
The use of dividers will be up to teachers, he said.
Koch said they will continue with the extra cleaning and social distancing as much as possible.
He said Gov. Mike DeWine plans to announce back-to-school recommendations. He didn’t know if it would be suggestions or mandates.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Approved a new three-year contract, which started July 1, with the Otsego Educators Association.
The contract provides for a 2% salary increase for each year for the approximately 103 members.
• Learned from Treasurer Steven Carroll that the district could see a $70,000 decrease in state aid this budget year, based on early estimates.
He closed the 2020-21 fiscal year with $725,000 less in expenses than last year and an increase in revenue of $875,000.
The district closed the year with a surplus of more than $1.2 million dollars.
After the meeting, Carroll said that using ESSER grants lowered what the district paid out in salaries, combined with savings from retires/rehires and subsequent benefits led to the six-digit savings.
Administrators took a 1% decrease in salaries last year and teachers did not get a pay increase.
“That helped a ton,” Carroll said.
The district used COVID grants to purchase supplies.
• Approved a $10 fee for drug testing, the same as last year.
• Approved an agreement with Security Voice Inc. for a safe school helpline, which is a new mandate. Information for an anonymous tip line will be posted on the district’s website and the contract will be paid for with ESSER funds.
• Took a moment to remember Ray Graves, who died July 17. After retiring in 1998, he worked for the Ohio Department of Education and served for 11 years as junior high principal at Otsego, according to his obituary.
“I think he was respected by the staff. The kids loved him,” said board member James Harter.