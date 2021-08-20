PEMBERVILLE – Eastwood Local Schools will keep an eye on coronavirus numbers close to home as it plans its return to school.
At Monday’s board of education meeting, Superintendent Brent Welker said students will start the school year with masks optional, but that may change if coronavirus cases in the district rise.
Should cases increase resulting in large quarantines or if he begins to see evidence of disease transmission in school, students and staff may be required to be masked, Welker said.
“Decisions will be based on what is happening in our schools,” he said.
The district has added a Tier II to its back-to-school plan. Tier II mitigation strategies include the potential of having all staff and students masked for as long as necessary.
“If we go to Tier II, that will be a time that masks are required for everyone,” Welker said.
There is a possibility that the district will implement capacity limits for indoors and outdoors events if that happens.
Wood County has moved to a level red, but as of Monday, there were no positive cases in the Eastwood zip codes.
“Whatever we do, we look at what is happening here,” Welker stated. “Not what’s happening everyplace else, but what’s happening here.”
“That’s the way it has to be,” said board President Denis Helm. “Nobody can perceive what’s going to happen.”
Masking is mandated on buses and as long as that is in place, the district will follow those guidelines.
Welker went over the district’s return-to-school plans, but parents still had questions and concerns.
Why can’t Eastwood stand out and be a leader and say mask mandates on school buses make no sense, asked community member Martha Dyer.
“There are certain things where we have no choice, and there are certain things we have a choice as a board,” said board member Jim Rogers.
A mandate is not a law so why should we be required to follow it, Dyer asked.
“A mandate is part of the law,” Rogers, who is an attorney, responded.
He then gave a Law 101 lesson to the audience.
He explained a national mandate, as has been made for wearing masks on school buses, is supreme over any state ordinance.
“The Ohio statute can’t cancel out anything a federal statute does,” Rogers explained.
And as a school bus is considered public conveyance under federal law, the Centers for Disease Control has the authority to stipulate such a mandate, he said.
Congress must be the ones to tell the CDC they can’t do it, he continued.
But the CDC doesn’t have that authority, said community member Stan Sikora.
It does not have the authority to mandate masks in schools, but it does have the authority to mandate masks on buses, Welker said.
“We have to follow that, otherwise we’re not following protocol,” Rogers said.
Board member AJ Haas said they would have no liability insurance coverage if they ignored federal law and allow kids to forego masks on buses.
They would be liable if someone got sick because they didn’t follow the law, Rogers said.
The county health department doesn’t have the authority to mandate masks, but it can mandate quarantining and contact tracing, he said as another example.
“It’s up to the parents,” he said about students wearing masks. “They can decide because they should have the choice on what they child does and doesn’t do when it comes to masks.”
Masks are optional for students and staff but are recommended especially by students and staff who have not been vaccinated.
“We’re leaving that decision up to the parents,” Welker said about student usage.
Tier II could last two days or two weeks, Welker said, and will be fully discretionary on the part of the district.
There were no cases of in-class student-to-student transmission last year, he said, and he hopes to see that again this year.
The intent is not to go back to a hybrid-style of teaching, where kids are taught in the classroom and remotely.
“Going to hybrid is not something I will consider. It will have to get really out of hand for us to do something like that,” Welker said. “Hopefully, we would take steps prior to that to keep that from happening.”
Maintaining physical distance in classrooms and on buses will be done as much as possible, “but there will be times when it’s going to be less than 3 feet,” he said.
Drinking fountains will remain off to start the year and students will be encouraged to bring water bottles to school and use bottle fillers.
Assigned seats will continue on buses and in the cafeteria to allow for contact tracing.
Surfaces will be sanitized daily.
“Our number one priority is that kids are safe and get the best education we can give them,” Helm said.
Students in masks who are exposed to the virus will have options to remain in school and participate in extracurriculars if they continue to wear a mask in school and are asymptomatic.
Those that do not where a mask and are exposed will be quarantined like they were last year. There will be options for those with negative tests to come back into school before 14 days.
If exposure occurs in places where everyone is unmasked, such as on a sports team, there will be quarantines unless the staff or students are vaccinated.
Parent Emily Hayes asked what will be done to keep what happened to her child last year from happening this year.
Her high school student, who can’t wear a mask for medical reasons, was bullied by other students, she said.
“This has to be addressed districtwide,” she said.
That issue was addressed by the high school principal last year, Welker said, and there were no further issues after that.
Classes at Eastwood start Aug. 25.
Eastwood Elementary will host a vaccine clinic on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. There will be mainly Pfizer doses which children ages 12-17 can receive. They will also have Johnson & Johnson doses which are the single shot variety. Students who are vaccinated will be able to remain in school and participate in extracurriculars, if exposed to a positive coronavirus case.