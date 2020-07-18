ROSSFORD – The board of education heard preliminary thoughts on how to manage school attendance for the 2020-21 school year at Monday’s meeting.
Superintendent Dan Creps said the district is looking at one of three options for the next school year. The board will have a work session on Monday at 5:30 p.m. to continue discussions.
Creps said that whatever plan they decide on, they would need a great deal of cooperation from the parents. He also urged families have back-up plans for child care.
The first option would be to have school open five days a week with all children attending full time.
“If we go with this option, the school will do its best to keep up social distancing whenever possible,” Creps said.
He also thought they would do a block schedule to keep down mixing of the school populations.
The problems with the full schedule, he said, would be how to deal with the possibility that illness will keep the school from staffing a particular building.
The second option Creps mentioned was a hybrid model, where students would divide into two groups, with each group only attending two days of the week with a third day dedicated to on line education. For example, he said, Group A would attend Tuesday and Thursday and Group B would come into school on Wednesday and Friday. In this scenario Mondays would be entirely remote.
The third option would be to go completely online, with all students getting a device to access their classes over the internet. This method was what was used when schools closed down to the COVID pandemic in March.
There were comments from the board members about the three options.
Member Tiffany Densic said that Lake Local Schools was coming back without requiring face masks for students. She felt that the requirement for masks was not a state or federal law and requiring them could lead to lawsuits over individual rights.
Board president Dawn Burke said that at the moment Wood County was under a level 3 from the state where face masks were required and she would rather not run counter to their actions.
Board member Kent Murphree said there was no room for political debate at this time, and this conversation was not appropriate at this level.
The board did ask that Creps consider a few issues when the meet next week. For example, Murphree asked Creps consider how to deal with providing students with meals and after school programs should they opt for the second option, which has students in class only two days out of five. Contingency plans would also have to be in place if COVID-19 outbreaks force the closing of schools again.