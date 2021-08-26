Students and staff in Bowling Green and Perrysburg schools must wear masks.
Beginning Monday, Bowling Green City Schools will be requiring masks for students and staff in kindergarten-12th grade, said Superintendent Francis Scruci in a Thursday email.
“This will remain in effect until further notice,” Scruci said. “Each day I will continue to monitor the numbers in our zip codes, the numbers within our school community once students are in class, and work with the guidance from the Wood County Health Department.”
The board of education had decided earlier this month that only elementary students would have to wear face coverings.
Scruci cited increasing coronavirus cases in the 43402 zip code in making the entire school district mask mandate.
“This is concerning as we return to the classroom on Monday. In addition, we are seeing similar increase in numbers in other districts who have already returned to class,” he said.
“While I know that many of you will be relieved, I am also equally aware that there will be many of you that will not be happy. This decision is based on keeping our students safe, healthy, and in school.”
The start of the Bowling Green 2021-22 academic year was delayed this week due to heat. Classes had been scheduled to start Wednesday. The start date was pushed to Monday.
The high school and Conneaut and Kenwood elementaries do not have air conditioning. An air conditioning project for those schools will be completed in the spring.
Masks are also now required at Perrysburg Schools for all students and staff.
Superintendent Tom Hosler sent out a letter at the end of the school day on Wednesday stating that “all employees, students and visitors will be required to wear a mask while inside any of the Perrysburg Schools facilities regardless of vaccination status.”
The requirement is in response to the rapid increase in the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, he said.
In a follow-up interview Hosler clarified the reasoning the district used in making the decision.
“This time around, this variant, it’s behaving somewhat differently than last year. We were hoping we wouldn’t be here. We’re taking these steps to take a layered approach now, to avoid more disruptive measures later. We want to avoid a high number of students quarantined, alternating schedules and virtual learning for all students,” Hosler said.
“We understand that this is a hot topic for many people, but our goal is to avoid really disruptive things down the road.”
Tony Borton, superintendent at Elmwood Local Schools, said any decision to mandate masks will happen at a board meeting where public input can be received.
“As of right now, the community does not support that,” he said Thursday about mandating masks.
As of Tuesday, the district had recorded five coronavirus cases.
It has to get worse before he will consider changing the district’s masks optional police.
“We’re not horrible yet,” he said.
Masks remain option in North Baltimore, where only one positive case has been reported as of Monday.
The Rossford Schools Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting for Saturday to discuss its mask policy. That meeting starts at 8:30 a.m. in the board office.
Otsego Local Schools students and staff must also wear masks. That decision by Superintendent Adam Koch was made last week.
Hosler’s letter stressed flexibility and stated the Perrysburg board of education’s continued goal, “to keep our students and employees healthy and our buildings open so learning may continue in a face-to-face environment.”
The statistics used to make the decision are as follows, as of Tuesday:
• 16 students in Perrysburg Schools have COVID-19.
• 11 of the 16 students with COVID-19 are in grades kindergarten through sixth.
This has resulted in 81 students being quarantined, with 41 of those at the K-6 elementary/Hull Prairie Intermediate level.
Last year, the school district reached a cumulative total of more than 16 students with COVID-19 six weeks into the year.
“More concerning, it was not until the 12th week of school last year that the K-6 elementary/HPI level reached a cumulative total of 11 students with COVID-19. We did not reach 81 student quarantines until the fourth week of school last year,” Hosler stated in the letter.
Additionally, new contact tracing guidelines have been shared with school districts across Ohio.
An updated Continuity of Service Plan with a summary of the new protocols and contact tracing guidelines is on the school district website.
The letter also references how school buildings were closed last year because there were not enough employees to operate the schools and teach classes because of isolation and quarantine needs. There continues to be a shortage in the substitution pool.
Guidelines for isolation and quarantines are also referenced in the letter.
“For a moment, let’s suspend the debate as to the efficacy of masks. In terms of the quarantines and keeping schools open, wearing a mask will keep students and employees in the classroom under the quarantine guidelines,” Hosler stated, referencing the Ohio Department of Health’s quarantine guidelines.
“Please know that this is not where we want to be,” Hosler stated. “This decision is based on our primary goal of keeping students in class and keeping schools open. We do not want to return to virtual learning.”