Beginning Monday, Bowling Green City Schools will be requiring masks for students and staff in kindergarten-12th grade, said Superintendent Francis Scruci in a Thursday email.
“This will remain in effect until further notice,” Scruci said. “Each day I will continue to monitor the numbers in our zip codes, the numbers within our school community once students are in class, and work with the guidance from the Wood County Health Department.”
The board of education had decided earlier this month that only elementary students would have to wear face coverings.
Scruci cited increasing coronavirus cases in the 43402 zip code in making the entire school district mask mandate.
“This is concerning as we return to the classroom on Monday. In addition, we are seeing similar increase in numbers in other districts who have already returned to class,” he said.
“While I know that many of you will be relieved, I am also equally aware that there will be many of you that will not be happy. This decision is based on keeping our students safe, healthy, and in school.”
The start of the Bowling Green 2021-22 academic year was delayed this week due to heat. Classes had been scheduled to start Wednesday. The start date was pushed to Monday.
The high school and Conneaut and Kenwood elementaries do not have air conditioning. An air conditioning project for those schools will be completed in the spring.