When Wood County senior centers do open, facemasks will be required for those eating in the facilities or attending programs.
At the board’s Wednesday meeting, which was held via Zoom due to coronavirus, members unanimously approved a policy asking everyone to wear masks.
“Once we start reopening, we really do need to (address) the vulnerability of our participants. They are the most impacted by COVID-19,” said Denise Niese, executive director of the committee on aging. “They need to have their nose and their mouth covered.”
All eight county senior centers remain closed through June.
“We are still under the governor’s mandate that all senior centers across the state are closed,” Niese said.
All of the staff will wear masks, as mandated by the state, she said.
The mask policy will have to be adjusted as more services return at the centers, she said.
“The exception will be once we can start having meals at the sites again. Of course, you can’t eat with these things,” Niese said, adding that health issues will also excuse some.
Possible exceptions would be someone using oxygen or who is hearing impaired and needs to read lips.
Niese said that some senior centers will have areas, such as the mezzanine in the North Main Street building, set aside for people who can’t wear masks.
Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Batey, who is also a member of the committee on aging board, said that of the 49 deaths in the county, all of them were 60 or older, and the majority were in 70-90 year old range.
The senior population is most susceptible to this virus, he said, and masks help prevent spread.
“They don’t have to worry about someone not choosing to wear a mask,” Batey said of seniors who will come to the centers. “This will set the standard for everybody.”
While 6 feet of social distancing has become the norm, Niese said that 10 feet will be required in exercise classes because of respiratory issues.
The board unanimously approved the facemask mandate.
“This is a policy,” Niese said.
The policy will be on the WCCOA’s social media and website and in the newsletter, she said.
Also at the meeting, it was reported that 17,915 meals were delivered in May with an average of 895 meals per day.
The board also heard an update on the new Bowling Green senior center construction on South Grove Street. It is 15% percent completed.