Masks will be a requirement at Bowling Green State University as one of the many changes being implemented to combat the spread of coronavirus.
“As we have said all along, we are learning to constantly be adaptable and flexible and we will continue to adjust to what science is telling us and the medical community is telling us in terms of reducing the covid-risk,” President Rodney Rogers said.
Face coverings will be a requirement on campus. The requirements also indicate that they will be in outdoor spaces, where social distancing is not possible.
There will be face-to-face classes at BGSU in the fall when students move back to campus, Aug. 20-25. Classes will have a different look from when they left in March after spring semester courses went entirely virtual due to coronavirus.
Some personnel and researchers at BGSU began a phased return to work on campus this month.
The university is using recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, the Ohio Department of Health and the Wood County Health Department to decide on the new protocols.
The university administration is conducting a health and safety assessment of its facilities, but there are also two working groups, which include students, to help with recommendations.
“The two working groups, one is focused on campus safety protocols and the other one is really focused on the curriculum and the educational experience of the students, both in and outside of the classroom,” Rogers said. “Students are giving us feedback on some of these protocols. As we refine some of these protocols we will continue to engage with the undergraduate student government and the graduate students on it.”
Among the other changes are required physical distancing requirements in classrooms, common spaces and outdoors.
Local school districts have been experimenting with 6 feet and 4 feet.
Faculty and staff will also be working alternating schedules to help reduce the employee footprint on campus.
Online and hybrid classes are also being offered, with options for faculty and staff to request them as “alternative work considerations,” to limit their classroom exposure.
Similar options for students are also available. The online hybrid learning approach is called BGSUSync, which would allow students to participate in a live class remotely.
Additionally, there will be new cleaning requirements. Personal work spaces will be cleaned and sanitized, supplies and personal protective equipment will be made available and the university will enhance its daily cleaning protocols in all facilities.
Beyond the use of face masks, students, faculty and staff will have to also:
• Complete online trainings to ensure awareness of recommendations and orders from the CDC and the ODH
• complete daily self-administered wellness checks
• be required to adhere to physical distancing requirements in classrooms, common spaces and outdoors
• comply with the university’s current business travel restrictions
• be required to sign a COVID-19 social commitment.
BGSU will also conduct, in collaboration with the Wood County Health Department, health monitoring, contact tracing, testing surveillance and will work to assist with quarantine and isolation protocols.