Bowling Green students will not have to wear masks when they head back to the classroom later this month.
Superintendent Francis Scruci sent out an email Tuesday alerting parents and staff that administrators are recommending masks for everyone regardless of vaccination status, but masks will not be required.
Masks on buses, however, will be required regardless of vaccination status, he wrote.
“This will be my recommendation to the board of education at our meeting on Tuesday,” Scruci said.
At the July school board meeting, he said if school were to start that day, it would be strictly mask optional. However, virus numbers have gone up and Wood County is now under a “substantial” concern level.
All districts in the county are taking a similar stance, after discussing options with the Wood County Health Department, Scruci said.
The status of optional masks will remain until conditions dictate otherwise, he said.
Social distancing of 3 feet will be maintained whenever possible.
“Our goal and hope this year is to keep our students in person and in school all year,” he said.
Bowling Green City Schools started the 2020-21 school year with online classes and didn’t bring students back into the buildings until the end of March.
Classes start Aug. 25.