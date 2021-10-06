Candidates for Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education participated in the Bowling Green League of Women Voters 2021 Candidates Forum on Sunday at the Bowling Green State University Lenhart Grand Ballroom,
The board has two to be elected, for four-year terms, beginning Jan. 1. Norman Geer, Ryan Myers, Jessica Swaisgood and Peggy Thompson participated.
Geer is an attorney and currently serves as board president.
Myers is the supervisor of special education for the Penta Career Center. He was appointed to the board last year. He has spent 22 years in education, 17 of those years in administration.
Swaisgood is the operations manager for a non-profit organization, with a master’s degree in operational management. In 2020 she founded BG Voice to advocate for in-person instruction.
Peggy Thompson has worked in accounts payable for BG schools for 32 years.
The pandemic was center stage, with the evening starting off with questions about mask requirements.
“The person wearing the mask does not have to be quarantined, (when exposed to someone who tested positive with the coronavirus)” Geer said. “The mask keeps us in school. Nobody wants the mask. It’s not fun to wear. We don’t like it. It’s hard to talk. Your glasses steam up. Nevertheless, if we wear masks in school, we will keep kids in school.”
Geer was referring to the current health department rules.
“I hate masks. Even wearing this right now it feels restrictive,” Myers said. “I don’t like them, but when I look at our quarantine rules, and I have a flowchart here (which he held up), it’s about keeping kids in school.”
His goal is to avoid the situation in other districts that have had hundreds of students quarantined. He also talked about the amount of learning lost last year when the bulk of the school year was conducted remotely.
“As Mr. Geer said, it’s about keeping kids in school. When the CDC, Ohio Department of Health and Wood County Health Department changed the rules, those guidelines, regarding quarantines, I think (masks) are essential.”
“My most important mission would be to keep kids in school,” Swaisgood said. “Right now, with the CDC saying what they are saying, in regards to keeping kids home for quarantining, that’s why I would be supportive of keeping the kids in masks.”
She would prefer that parents and students have a choice in mask wearing options, as well as other types of class options in case of quarantining, but did not elaborate.
Thompson was opposed to mask use.
“Masks are very restrictive,” she said. “I understand the CDC guidelines, but there is also other scientific proof that masks do no good. They don’t protect as well as we’ve been told. For my grandkids, I’ve seen them struggle and I’ve seen respiratory problems because of the masks.
“I agree with Jessica that there should be some options,” Thompson said. “For those reasons, I don’t see a reason to wear a mask. It’s restrictive. I’m sweating bullets and I’m breathing back in my bad breath.”
Candidates were also asked about current bills in front of the state legislature that would restrict public schools teaching of historical information and controversial issues in public policy.
“Critical Race Theory is part of the issue here,” Thompson said. “One of the effects of that is that it would pigeon-hole people in telling them that they are more important or less important. Our Constitution states that we are all equal.”
Swaisgood said the board’s role is to representative the community.
“I have heard from both sides on these rules and have tried to educate myself about them,” she said. “But being on the board, it’s not important about how I personally feel … I am on the board as a representative of the community.”
Geer did his undergraduate work as a history major.
“Those who ignore the lessons of history are doomed to repeat them, but history is written by the winners. What we need to do is look at the facts and teach facts. We have a state curriculum that we follow in our schools,” Geer said.
Myers has been involved in the study of the bills in question.
“We’re not trying to indoctrinate anyone. We’re not teaching them what to think, but how to think,” Myers said. “So doing so is how we create free thinkers. So as students leave school they will have the ability to tackle any type of issue, because they will be able to look at all sides.”
He said he would not support the bills.
Event co-sponsors were American Association of University Women Bowling Green Branch, Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce and BGSU Retirees Association.
The forum can also be viewed at www.lwvbg.org.