Students in Bowling Green City Schools elementaries will have to mask up this coming academic year.
The board of education voted unanimously tonight to require masks for students under the age of 12.
Masks will be optional for all other students in the middle school and high school, whether they are vaccinated or not.
“I think we have the ability to require masks in our K-5 buildings," said Superintendent Francis Scruci.
The board gave Scruci authority to switch the mandate without its approval.
(This story will be updated.)