All of the eight Wood County senior centers are open — after more than a year of being shut down due to coronavirus — and the executive director would like to keep it that way.
At Wednesday’s Wood County Committee on Aging Board meeting, Denise Niese said that masks are key to staying open.
“I will tell you there are some sites where we are having resistance to masks,” she said. “We’re trying to get people to understand we want to remain open.”
Niese said that Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Robison has “graciously” allowed the senior centers’ reopening plans to move forward, in spite of increasing COVID-19 numbers in the county.
“We really just need to keep educating our participant base. We don’t like this either, but we want to stay open,” she said. “This is our way of protecting people.”
Masks may be removed when actively eating or drinking.
Masks are required at all senior centers, which include Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Rossford, Walbridge, Pemberville, Wayne, Grand Rapids and North Baltimore, which just opened Tuesday.
“It has been amazingly smooth for the most part,” she said of the reopenings.
Senior evening dining is the next phase to return, Niese said.
Evening meals will resume Oct. 5 at the Bowling Green site. They will be served Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day of dining.
The evening dining will be cafeteria style, she said.
“With COVID and that, we don’t want a lot of people touching plates,” Niese said.
One of the more popular dinners, liver and onions, will be on the menu for Nov. 17, which is election week for board members, she said. A chicken breast may be requested instead.
In addition to board member elections the week of Nov. 15-19, the members have a very busy few weeks ahead, said board President Eric Myers.
On the agenda is evaluation and reviews of staff, a review of the strategic plan and a presentation by the ad-hoc committee on bylaws.
“Obviously, we have the levy ballot in November and a lot of work that’s going to be needed in the next 2 1/2 months to make sure we have a successful result on that,” Myers said.
A renewal of the 0.7-mill levy and for a new 0.3-mill levy, for five years — a single issue — will be on the Nov. 2 ballot.
The annual 90’s Plus Spectacular Event is set for Sept. 20 at 4 p.m.; about 125 seniors age 90 and older are expected to participate either in person or virtually.
“Things are really hopping here,” Myers said.
In other COVID-19 business, Niese said that four staff members who are not vaccinated are continuing to be tested every two weeks. Also, vaccinated staff may request testing, she said.
They are talking about doing some random testing, too, Niese said.
“Just again to make sure we are doing everything we can to keep our participants safe,” she said.
Niese also reported that a Medicare education program will be held Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. at senior center in the cafeteria.