ROSSFORD – The Rossford Board of Education, in a special Saturday session, voted 3-2 to return to mandated mask-wearing at all grade levels, effective Monday.
Superintendent Dan Creps said his only interest was finding a way to ensure that students are able to remain in school.
He shared the latest coronavirus infection and quarantine numbers as of the end of this past school week, with one elementary student diagnosed with an active infection. He said as a result, 10 other students were quarantined, thereby missing class as well. He said that given time and without action, the infections could rise exponentially.
If a mask mandate was not approved, it leaves open the chance that more students would face more time in quarantine, which would take away from their at-school experiences, Creps said.
Voting in favor of the mandate were Jackie Huffman, Sharon Belkofer and Dawn Burks.
Huffman called for consideration of the entire community, including the immuno-compromised as well as students under 12 who could not be vaccinated yet.
“We teach our students to show respect and consideration to everyone,” she said.
With her background in health care, Huffman said she believed that using all layers of protection, from masks, to social distancing and good hygiene would help keep infections under control. She reminded the group of her son’s past experience with cancer and how critical it was to avoid any infections while still attending school.
Belkofer said that masks, when worn effectively, were 80-90% effective, and that even improperly worn masks were 60% more effective than no compliance at all.
She added that the Delta form of the virus was hitting children harder than the original COVID virus.
“Pediatric reports show that the infection can be very serious, affecting the heart, the liver, and most importantly, the brain,” Belkofer said.
She also added that this situation allowed the students to take part in a movement larger than themselves.
“This (mask wearing)is a way for the kids can give of themselves, to help others,” Belkofer said.
Burks, who works for Perrysburg school district said she had a student come into her office to express his unhappiness at the newly instated mask mandate there. She said she replied that she was just so happy to see him and other students in five-day-a-week school and welcomed the masks as a way to avoid having to resort to other modes, such as a hybrid model or virtual learning.
She added that trying to lower infection rates in anyway possible would free up staff who are currently taking care of tracking infections and quarantines and return those staff members’ time to interact with the students. She felt that taking preventative measures now, such as a mask mandate, would help them stay ahead of the infection rate.
Kent Murphree and Tiffany Densic opposed the mask mandate.
Murphree had favored a modified approach where mask-wearing was only required for the pre-K to grade five students.
He proposed that junior and senior high students should be allowed to decide whether to wear a mask or not.
“But they would be put on notice what risks they are taking by not wearing a mask, such as missing school, sports and other activities,” Murphree said.
He said it did not look like a major health crisis for children yet, although he knows more kids are getting sick. He did point out he and his children are all vaccinated and whatever the majority of the board decided, he would support.
Densic objected to any mandated mask wearing, asking why other measures taken already, such as the installation last year of a bi-polar ionization unit, was not effective enough to clear the air of virus. She also maintained that only respirators were effective at stopping a virus, not masks.
Further, she produced a multi-page document she claimed included a letter from Rossford teachers “with a total of over 300 years of experience,” who objected to mask wearing as it caused psychological damage to children, as well as risking asthma and bacterial infections.
Burks asked who the teachers were, but Densic said they remained anonymous for fear of retribution. Burks said she was uncomfortable with accepting unnamed sources and urged the teachers with questions to come forward. She added that the teachers union had come to her urging enforcement of a mask mandate.
“This is a very dangerous disease and it is the board of education’s obligation to take measures to protect the community as a whole,” Burks said.
She expressed hope that this is a temporary situation, with anticipated approval of vaccination for children under 12. She added this does not override the role of parents to provide guidance for their children at home but that when they come to school, they must comply with rules that regulate the function of the school district.