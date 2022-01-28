A mask mandate will remain in place for Bowling Green City Schools, as the Ohio Department of Health released new guidance in regards to contact tracing.
In an email, Superintendent Francis Scruci said that Wood County superintendents and nurses met with the Wood County Health Department to fully understand the guidance.
He said that Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of Ohio Department of Health, in a letter to all local health departments and K-12 Superintendents, emphasized that we are still in a pandemic. His concern remains with the quick spread of the omicron variant and its rapid clinical course which makes universal contact tracing, case investigation and exposure notification impractical when combined with newly reduced timelines for quarantine and isolation.
The department recommends that local health departments shift from universal contact tracing, case investigation and exposure notification to a cluster or outbreak-based model. This strategy prioritizes people in high-risk settings, such as congregate residential settings (e.g., shelters, correctional facilities, and nursing homes) or for certain circumstances such as outbreaks or clusters in specific settings or in relation to initial cases or clusters associated with new variants, as appropriate.
Schools may discontinue universal contact tracing but are expected to assist health departments with contact tracing, case investigation and exposure notification related to outbreaks or clusters in schools. K-12 schools should continue to follow ODH’s protocol, Mask to Stay, Test to Play, and allow asymptomatic students to attend school while wearing a mask if they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
ODH also will change the school case reporting cadence to weekly. Schools should report positive student and staff cases to their health departments by close of business on Fridays. This will begin Feb. 4.
Bowling Green parent will no longer be receiving emails/letters informing of positive cases.
The district will not be contact tracing unless there is an outbreak.
Masks will still be required at all times with the exception of lunch.
“We anticipate sharing more information/resources from the Wood County Health Department that we have been told will be given to us next week,” Scruci said.