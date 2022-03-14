A mask mandate will probably be dropped at some point at Wood County senior centers – but not immediately.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the Wood County Committee on Aging Board decided to continue the mandate until at least the April meeting.
Denise Niese, executive director, said that coronavirus cases are dropping in the county.
“But we have to also bear in mind the constituency we are serving,” she said, adding that is age 60 and older.
Niese also said that she would not tell the board what to do.
“This is a board decision. I’m not making a recommendation,” she said.
Niese said she does have an opinion.
“We’re still seeing breakthrough cases,” she said. “The last thing I want is someone to say I caught COVID at the senior center.”
Niese believes a mask mandate should remain.
“I personally think we need another four-six weeks with masks on,” she said. “I feel we’re protecting people.”
Board member Tom Milbrodt, who is chairman of the Wood County Health Department Board, agreed that cases are dropping quickly.
Masks, however, reduce the spread, he said.
Milbrodt also said that COVID can present as a cold to many people, making it tricky to diagnose and easy to spread.
“I would concur with Denise’s point. … We need to be on the most conservative side of this,” he said.
Milbrodt said that other COVID prevention methods, including social distancing and hand sanitizing, are practiced at the senior centers.
“To a degree, we try to spread people out,” he said, adding that there is a period of time when people are eating that they don’t have to wear a mask.
Board member Sue Hess said that many of the 60 and older visitors to the centers are vaccinated and boosted.
However, some people who come in from the community and Bowling Green State University, who are not 60 and older, are not vaccinated, she said.
Niese also said that the board needs to think beyond the main senior center in Bowling Green. Policies affect eight facilities total, a food kitchen and volunteers who deliver meals.
“We also have to keep our staff healthy,” Niese said. “We want to continue with services.”
Board member Roger Anderson suggested that they revisit the policy at the May meeting.
“That would give us April and the rest of March, about seven weeks,” Anderson said.
“I’m sure we’ll revisit it at every meeting because this is a rapidly moving situation,” Milbrodt said.
Board member Sue Hart-Douglas said doing away with the mandate, then possibly having to reimpose it, would be challenging.
“We take it off and try to put it back on, it’s going to be hard,” she said.
Niese said they have had calls, particularly from the Perrysburg area, about why they still need masks.
She said that 98% of the committee on aging’s client base, even if they don’t like it, understand the mask policy and adhere to it.
Niese added that senior center visitors will always be welcomed to a wear a mask if they want, if the mandate is eventually lifted. She also asked if the board would like anyone who is not vaccinated to wear a mask always.
“I think it’s considered an invasion of privacy,” Milbrodt said.