Masks will be optional in Bowling Green City Schools buildings, starting June 2.
“As you know Gov. (Mike) DeWine announced that beginning on June 2, 2021 masks were no longer required for those individuals who have been vaccinated,” said Superintendent Francis Scruci in an email to parents. “He allowed school districts and businesses to make decisions locally in regards to masks.”
Scruci said the board of education discussed masks at Tuesday’s meeting and considered three options: Remain masked until June 10, mask optional beginning June 2 or eliminate the mask order on June 2.
“Ultimately, we approved to make it mask optional beginning on June 2, as this would allow you as parents or guardians to make the decision that best works for your family,” Scruci said.
He added that since the district has returned to full face-to-face classes, there have been zero positive cases that have originated from the school environment.
“We feel confident that school is a safe place,” Scruci said.
He also noted that on Thursday, Wood County changed to level orange, from red, on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.
“This further supports the decision to make masking optional beginning June 2,” Scruci said. “Our incidence level in the 43402, which we have monitored and tracked weekly has dropped to the lowest number since our monitoring began. Please keep in mind that we will continue to trace and monitor positive as required by the health department.
“With the lack of air conditioning in three of our five buildings, making masks optional will help alleviate the additional heat that is generated by mask wearing.
Elementary students are immediately allowed to attend recess mask free. They will continue to be separated by zones.
“We understand that each family may have their own mask practices and will be respectful and encouraging if students choose to continue to wear a mask,” Scruci said.