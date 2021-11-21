PERRYSBURG — With 67 positive coronavirus cases as of Friday in the Perrysburg School District, the superintendent is announcing a return to mask wearing.
Effective Monday, all employees, students and visitors will be required to wear a mask while inside any Perrysburg Schools facilities regardless of vaccination status through Dec. 16, Superintendent Tom Hosler said in a Sunday email to parents.
The COVID-19 data for the school district and community will continue to be evaluated regularly and it is the hope that the data during this time and over winter break will see a significant reduction in cases. The school district will communicate with families and employees over winter break if there will be a change in the school district’s masking status.
“Unfortunately, the next few weeks may prove to be the most challenging we have yet to face this school year,” Hosler said in the email.
In the last week and a half, the number of COVID-19 cases has increased sharply in Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg and in schools, he said.
The board of education’s goal is to keep students and employees healthy and schools open so learning may continue in a face-to-face environment.
“Adapting to these changes may be frustrating to some students, families and employees, however, these adjustments are necessary to achieve our goal,” Hosler said.
In addition to the 67 cases, there were 70 emails in the COVID team’s mailbox on Friday at 5 p.m. that have yet to be processed that may yield more positive cases, he said.
The week before, the district had 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The 67 confirmed cases this week exceeds the previous high point this year, which occurred during the week of Nov. 1-7 with 35 cases, by 191%.
The 67 positive cases this week exceeds the highest weekly total from the 2020-21 school year, which occurred during the week of Nov. 13-19, 2020, with 38 cases, by 176%. Schools went virtual during this week last year.
Current contact tracing and notifications cannot keep up with the rising number of cases in the schools, Hosler said. This creates a scenario where students are in the schools after being exposed in a school setting to COVID-19 without masks for several days before being notified. This leads to further spread.
Since masks became optional on Oct. 27, there have been 158 positive cases. In the 10 weeks prior with universal masking, there were a total of 195 cases.
“This week’s cases nearly double the number of positive cases we have seen in a week’s time throughout the entire pandemic,” Hosler said.
“We are hearing from families and employees alike that the inability to effectively contact trace and notify families in a timely fashion is creating significant problems for families to manage their child’s health and make timely health decisions.”
The school district is working on behalf of the health department because it can more quickly contact trace and notify families of exposure.
“Recent conversations with the Wood County Health Department, where district leaders shared their concerns about the inability to keep up with cases, provided no immediate relief as cases are surging across the county,” Hosler said.
The decision three weeks ago to return to masks being strongly recommended was made when cases fell to 16 per week and the quarantine guidelines issued by the Ohio Department of Health changed to allow students and employees exposed to COVID-19 in a classroom setting to remain in school while wearing a mask, Hosler said.
“It is clear that action is needed at this time to avoid further spread. Last year, school buildings were closed due to the high levels of employees needing to isolate and/or quarantine. The substitute pool remains seriously understaffed and from a pure desire to operate schools and keep our doors open, wearing a mask now and getting the vaccine are schools’ best chance to do just that. We will continue to monitor the situation as we have in the past and are looking forward to easing protocols and ultimately returning to a place where masks and other precautions are not needed,” he said.