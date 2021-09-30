TONTOGANY – The Otsego Local Schools Board of Education is going to discuss dropping its mask mandate for students and staff.
Around 20 people attended last week’s board meeting, and several said that the mandate violates their rights and is affecting the health of their children.
Board President Brad Anderson said after the meeting he will have the board discuss the issue at its next meeting, which is scheduled for Oct. 28 in the auditorium. He said board members need time to conduct research.
“I’m so glad people come out with a passion,” Anderson said. “There’s nothing better to me than having parents come and be passionate about their children. I promise you we will talk about this.”
Parent Alicia Cryan said she would do anything for her child – the same as everyone in the room.
“Where there’s a risk, there needs to be a choice. You can’t favor one group of parents and dismiss the legitimate concerns of others, especially absent any substantiating data,” Cryan said.
She said the board is integrating fear for a virus in the children by making them wear masks.
“You shouldn’t hold to the people who live in fear and the people who support masks for the wrong reason,” Cryan said, “simply so their kids can have a football season or don’t have to quarantine.”
Pro-mask parents and students spoke at the August board meeting, applauding the board for taking steps to keep everyone safe and allow them to have as normal of a school year as possible.
“You are brainwashing these kids to believe they need to wear a mask to live a normal life. There are no mandates. These are your mandates. You should not have this authority,” Cryan said.
Someone needs to take the reins and do what is right, even if it means going against the grain, she said.
Cryan was being videotaped by another anti-mask parent while she spoke.
“One size doesn’t fit all which is why you need to let families make the best decisions for their children,” she said.
Anna Reese, who has children at the elementary, is a co-administrator of the Otsego Parents for Medical Freedom private Facebook page, which has 237 members.
“We’re not going away,” Reese said.
She called masks germ-catchers and said kids were suffocating.
While district leadership has continued to say they have found masking to be part of the effective response against the virus in school, Reese said she has yet to see data to support that.
“It is insane to me that we are asking permission for a basic function for our children, to allow them to breathe fresh air,” she said.
Reese also had issues with the quarantine guidelines. Stop denying children a school experience they deserved based on quarantines that don’t make sense, she said.
“If you choose to continue to ignore basic constitutional rights of the parents and children, you are heading down a road that will further divide the community,” she said. “You need to restore this freedom of choice.”
Rachel Zelman said every day for the first month last year her son came home from kindergarten with his mask soaking wet. She sent extra masks with a note to the teacher.
“The same thing is happening this year. He is still coming home with his mask unchanged. It is absolutely disgusting,” Zelman said.
Her other son, who is in fifth grade, is coming home with a headache every day.
“Watching my kids is just breaking my heart,” Zelman said.
The board can choose not to follow the suggestion from the health department since it is not a mandate, she said.
Zelman said she would be fine if her son was sent home to quarantine, if he is not wearing a mask and comes in contact with a positive case.
“I’d rather have him stay home for 10 days than have to wear these masks,” she said.
Zelman’s husband, Will Duvall, said that the board is on slippery slope that it will not be able to escape as more restrictions come.
“My concern is not COVID-19,” Duvall said he told a principal last year. “My concern is COVID-20. What are we doing when this comes back around next year as a seasonal variant?
“If we cannot come up with a sensible policy on this mask thing, you guys are going to get something worse than COVID. You’re going to get me involved and I will be here at every meeting … and I will bring all the science and math you can handle,” Duvall said, referring to the studies that show health risks of wearing a mask.
Candy Downard held a sign that proclaimed “Stop the Abuse. Unmask Children. Kids Can’t Breathe.”
“You guys are going to be complicit in this if you keep ignoring what’s going on,” she said, adding that immune systems need to be built up against the virus.
“You guys hold the power to undo what is being done,” Cryan said. “We’re pleading with you for our kids.
“You need to do what’s right. You know what is right,” she said.
Board member Jamie Harter said the worse way to teach is virtually and the board is doing all it can to keep that from happening.
“We’ve been put between a rock and a hard place,” Harter said. “We’re just doing what we can to keep kids in school.”
Superintendent Adam Koch announced that as of the Thursday meeting, 37 students were in quarantine with nine in isolation.
Year to date, there have been 34 positive cases in classrooms; 100 of the 152 students quarantined were exposed outside school. Based on in-school exposure, there have been 52 quarantines: 28 from lunch exposure and 24 from sports exposure.
Last year, while holding classes five days a week and requiring masks, the district had an average of eight students quarantined per case, which would have resulted in 272 quarantines this year.
“So, we’ve been able to keep roughly 220 students in school based on the quarantine rules we have to follow,” Koch said.