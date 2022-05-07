PERRYSBURG — St. Tim’s Discovers, the chamber music series sponsored by St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, closes the 2021-22 season with a recital by the Mark Lemle Trio on May 15.
The Trio, comprised of saxophonist Lemle, bassist Kevin Eikum and pianist Eric Dickey, are all Northwest Ohio natives, alumni of Bowling Green State University and have performed individually and together across the region for decades. All three musicians have a shared history as performers with our own Toledo Jazz Orchestra. The afternoon concert will showcase their talents across diverse jazz styles.
Lemle, an accomplished woodwind artist on all varieties of saxophone, plus flute and clarinet, has performed with the Toledo and Adrian Symphonies, as well as nationally known artists Bobby Vinton, the Temptations, Johnny Mathis and many others. He was heard most recently with the Toledo Symphony in concert with Broadway legend Bernadette Peters. Also known as a vocalist, he sings with the Toledo Diocesan Choir, Christ the King choirs and has sung with the Toledo Opera Chorus.
The son of an operatic tenor and an organist/pianist, Kevin Eikum is at home equally as a vocalist and as a bassist. Clark Terry, Peter Erskine, Jeff Hamilton and Perrysburg’s own Gene Parker are among the well-known artists with whom he has performed. Eikum combines his talents as a singer and a bassist with Toledo’s Sixth Edition, a jazz vocal ensemble.
The third member with Northwest Ohio roots is Eric Dickey, a keyboard artist of great range. Although based here, Dickey has toured internationally as a performer, plus has had an active life as a composer. Eric has composed more than fifty works, including choral, jazz and symphonic pieces. His recordings include albums with Lemle, Toledo area singers Ramona Collins, Nate Gurley and Lori LeFevre and with the Toledo Jazz Orchestra.
This concert is sponsored by a gift from Lemle’s Piano Services. Mark and his team were responsible for the restoration of the Steinway “O” series grand piano in the sanctuary of St. Timothy’s Church.
Beginning at 3 p.m., the concert will be held in the sanctuary of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 871 E. Boundary St. St. Tim’s Discovers is dedicated to bringing classical music to communities throughout northwest Ohio. The performance is free and open to the public; donations are appreciated. The doors will open to the public at 2:30 p.m. Information on all upcoming events in the series is available at www.saint-timothy.net.