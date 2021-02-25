PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library announces a fun lineup of activities and challenges for kids during Mystery March.
Mystery March starts off with a 31-day scavenger hunt to complete at home. The library will provide a list of items to track down.
Beginning Monday, kids can pick up a Mystery Craft Kit at the library. It includes a top-secret assortment of craft supplies, and children are encouraged to use their imaginations to create whatever they like. Craft kits may also be picked up via a curbside appointment for contactless delivery. Make an appointment at waylibrary.info.
All month long, kids who come in to the library will have a chance to identify the disguised picture book characters on display in the Youth Services department, using just the clues provided and their observation skills.
There will be two virtual discussions of the mystery book “The 100-Year-Old Secret” by Tracy Barrett. The Bookaneers (for kids 8-12 years old) will meet via Zoom at 4:15 p.m. on March 4 and the Homeschoolers’ Book Talk (for homeschooled kids 8-12 years old) will meet via Zoom on March 15 at 1:30 p.m. Books are available at the library and on Hoopla with a library card.
On March 24 at 4 p.m., Way will host children’s author Tracy Barrett for an online author’s visit and discussion of her book series “The Sherlock Files.” The author of more than 20 books for children and young adults, Barrett admits she’s much too interested in too many things to stick to one genre, so she has published nonfiction as well as historical fiction, mysteries, fantasy, time travel, myth and fairy-tale retellings and contemporary realistic novels.
At the end of Barrett’s talk there will be a question-and-answer session, and the library will raffle off five signed copies of her books to those in attendance. Registration is now open at waylibrary.info.
For more information about Mystery March, call 419-874-3135, ext. 116.