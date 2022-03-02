January and February this year gave us our fair share of cold, artic fronts, followed by bright, sunny days. If you had the opportunity to be outside on those sunny days, you may have heard a loud pop or bang. Hmm, was this a car backfiring, gunshot, or something else? Did you know trees can cause this noise? The very low cold temperatures followed by bright, sunny days can cause trees to crack. This is called frost cracking.
Trees that are exposed out in the open landscape where the sun can shine directly on them often get frost cracks. The cracks can occur on a sunny winter day when the sun shines directly on the south and west side of the tree. As the sun sets and it gets colder, the internal vascular fluids will freeze, causing the tissues below the bark to burst. This is where the loud noise comes from. Damage can usually be seen from the ground up to about 4 feet on the tree.
Sometimes frost cracking is evident right away, and sometimes it can take awhile to see the damage. Frost cracks can extend deep into trees causing permanent damage and opening the tree up for other pathogens to potentially infect it. The following trees are susceptible to frost cracking: sycamore, maples, apples, cherries, horse chestnuts, lindens, walnuts, and willows.
Some of the Acer × freemanii, Freeman maple or Freeman’s maple species have frost cracking issues more so than other maples. Acer × freemanii is a naturally occurring hybrid maple, that is the result of a cross between Acer rubrum red maple and Acer saccharinum silver maple. However, even within the same Freeman maple species, some develop frost cracking, while others do not. Some theories for this phenomenon are genetics and late fall fertilization. Did you know one of the Freeman maple species sold in the nursery trade was discovered by Glen Jeffers? Back in the late 1960’s, Glen Jeffers was a nurseryman and was a Wood County resident from Fostoria, Ohio.
Fertilizing our lawns at the wrong time of year can also cause frost cracking on trees. Fall fertilization of lawns gives our turf energy to recover from summer stress, promotes new roots, and assists with filling in voids on our turf grass. If applied during late October and November, it may benefit the turf grass but cause issues to our trees. Tree roots can also pick up these nutrients. Late fall nitrogen in trees can cause their cellular walls to elongate. Trees may not have the time to strengthen these cell walls before winter sets in. Vascular fluids and weakened cell walls can cause frost cracking. If late October and November fall fertilization of the lawn is warranted, choose products that have slow release of nitrogen.
Normally, frost cracking usually happens in newer, younger, susceptible species of trees; therefore, it is important to protect them from the cold winters with tree guards to reflect the sun. Therefore, some fruit growers paint the lower portion of the tree trunks with white latex paint to reflect the sun. Other prevention strategies include avoiding late season fall fertilizations of lawns.
A few weeks ago, our rainy weather went from 50 degrees Fahrenheit down to 30 degrees F. The rain began to freeze, which began turning to Ice. It made me ask myself the following morning as I walked out to ice-coated trees: “Will Ice hurt Trees?”
A thin coating of ice in the middle of winter will typically have no ill effects on trees. In fact, long periods of thin ice coating on fruit trees are thought to reduce mite and insect populations by suffocating the eggs that were laid last fall. However, as ice loads increase, especially on evergreens, branches can begin to break.
Late spring ice after tree’s have leafed- out may also cause damage. Branch breakage and complete tree failure may occur, especially if tree has internal vascular damage. Sometimes a little ice on fruit trees may protect tender fruit buds.
Ice storms are often unpredictable. The variables of duration and amount of snow or ice will determine the amount of damage. One thing is for sure: Ice coated trees sure are beautiful.