FINDLAY — Channel your inner artist with the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts’ upcoming art clubs. Programming is available in September and October for students ages 2-17. Students will have the opportunity to register for the following:
MCPA Art Club: The MCPA Art Club will offer a variety of art and craft projects during a six-week time frame this fall. Students in each age group will engage in many different 2D and 3D projects in a variety of mediums including clay, paint, printmaking, drawing, and more. For ages 5-7 and 8-12.
Teen Art Club: Teen Art Club will be offering a variety of art and craft projects this fall. Students will engage in many different 2D and 3D projects in a variety of mediums including clay, paint, printmaking, drawing, and more. Teen Art Club members will receive a sketchbook and supply kit, with more in-depth instruction with each project. For ages 12-17.
Toddler Art Club: Do you want to make lasting memories while creating with your toddler? Join us at MCPA for a variety of creative (sometimes messy) projects. Toddlers will explore different mediums geared towards their skillset during 6 class sessions this fall. For ages 2-5 +parent/caregiver.
Jason Wagner will serve as instructor.
Each participant is expected to attend all dates, for the entire duration of each club. For registration details, visit MCPA.org/ArtClubs.
Classes will be held at the Marathon Center, 200 W. Main Cross St.,
MCPA features a renovated 969-seat performance space featuring a large proscenium stage with expanded backstage capabilities, state-of-the-art lighting and sound technology, and new seating; a multi-purpose event hall for intimate performances, rehearsals, meetings, corporate and private events; an atrium lobby; a lounge space; an art gallery; a suite of dressing rooms; and flexible spaces in the lower level to provide arts education classes for the community.