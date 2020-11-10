PERRYSBURG — Emily Davis’ Manicotti seems like the usual manicotti — until you get to the end of the ingredient list.
The extra vegetable and spice make this manicotti something special, said Davis.
“There’s two unique things in there. One is shredded zucchini … which is a good way to get some vegetables into it,” she said. “And the other is a teaspoon of nutmeg.
“I put it in there and it just kind of mellows the whole flavor. And you really don’t notice it.”
If you’re cooking for kids or picky eaters, Davis said they won’t taste or see the vegetable.
“You would never know there’s zucchini in it. It just cooks right down and it’s just more of a healthy filler.”
She suggested serving it with Italian bread or Texas toast and a salad.
Davis has been making the dish for years.
“The first time I made it was for a junior or senior dance that I went to with my now-husband,” said the Bowling Green High School graduate. “We didn’t want to go out for dinner so I made him this big elaborate meal.
“It was awesome and we just kind of stuck with it.”
She thinks she came across the recipe in a Quick Cooking magazine.
“I do nothing different, except I don’t use manicotti shells, they’re too hard to stuff. I just use the jumbo shells,” she said. “Honestly, there’s no flavor difference. It’s just the shape of the noodle.”
Davis uses a spoon measurer to stuff the shells.
The manicotti is also a good meatless option, she said. The family usually has a lot of meat dishes for dinner and eats a lot at home, when their oldest son is not in travel baseball.
“During the summer, it’s hard to cook since we’re gone most nights. Now that baseball is over and there’s not much going on because of COVID, I’m cooking a lot,” Davis said. “I just made my grocery list and planned out the next 12 nights of dinners.”
As a kid in Bowling Green, Davis’ mother Marty Almanson gave her free reign in the kitchen.
Davis has an associate’s degree in medical office administration from Owens Community College.
“And never worked in a medical office,” she said with a laugh.
She works for Edward Jones investments and Danberry Realtors.
She and Tim have been married 13 years and have two boys, Wesley is 12 and attends Hull Prairie Intermediate and Winston is 5 and in kindergarten at Toth.
“They’re busy, fun boys. They enjoy school and sports,” Davis said.
The family is feeling some growing pains in their Perrysburg home. But Davis doesn’t want to move and her handy husband, a contractor, is going to do another redo and addition on the house.
“We just need space for the family. We’re going to revamp everything,” she said.
Davis bought the home as a foreclosure. She remembers taking her mom through it shortly after getting possession and thinking she had made a huge mistake.
“We had a tiny little budget … and this house came on the market. It was a foreclosure,” she said. “The floors were all different levels.
“It was just a dump and it smelled like animals,” Davis said. “I looked at my mom and said I think I made the biggest mistake ever. And she was like, it’s going to be OK.”
Since then every room has been redone and they’d rather renovate again than move.
“We had thought about moving, just to look for a bigger house, but we’re going to end up staying because we love Perrysburg, we love that we’re close to downtown. We love where we’re at.”