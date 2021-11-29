PERRYSBURG — As part of the Mercy Health Better Living Speaker Series, Breanna DeSandro, a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor and Nationally Certified Therapeutic Recreational Specialist, and Rachel Campana, a Licensed Independent Social Worker and a Certified Clinical Trauma Professional, will present Managing Stress and Anxiety on Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. at Way Public Library.
Learn how to identify stress and anxiety triggers and develop a plan to combat them, so that you can better enjoy your day-to-day interactions during this holiday season.
This educational presentation is free and will be in-person in the Mercy Health Activity Center on the main floor of the library. Required registration with limited seating closes three hours before the beginning of the program. For more information or to register, visit waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135, ext. 119.
Masks are required.