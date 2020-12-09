As a point of personal interest, I married a pianist. Now for those of you unfamiliar with musical terminology, a pianist has nothing to do with frequent urination. A pianist is a person who has studied professionally and learned to play the piano very well. A piano player is a person whose mom made them take piano lessons for seven months, but was allowed to quit because she couldn’t stand the crying … and that was the mom. “I am paying $10 a lesson to listen to that?! I could have had my nails done this month.”
From the age of 6, the wife began taking piano lessons and continued on through college. When we married, her mother insisted that she take the family spinet piano for our apartment so that she could give piano lessons to budding young piano virtuosos.
For years the wife gave lessons on that little spinet piano. It sufficed.
But one day at the breakfast table, while thinking of her little piano I asked her, “How would you like to have a baby?”
Honestly, I had never seen her do a spit-take before. I had coffee all over me. It was quite impressive.
“Sorry, dear,” she said wiping her face, “but that question caught me by surprise.”
“It’s been several years now and I have seen how much you enjoy teaching young children piano. I just think you should have a baby.”
Looking totally confused the wife said, “Um … we already have two children, which I love dearly, but a baby at this point in my life was not on my agenda.”
“But you’re so talented. The way you lovingly instruct and inspire young lives…I just really think you should have a baby.”
Slightly annoyed at my insistence, the wife said, “Listen buster, if you want a baby that bad, you can have it!”
At that point I realized that we were talking about two different things; she about a tiny human life form that is wet and stinky 90% of the time, and me about a piano.
“It appears that I have not communicated well in this baby conversation. I am not talking about a baby, baby. I’m talking about a baby grand piano.”
Another even bigger spit-take shower. “What?!?” she said dripping with coffee. “A baby grand piano? Oh, honey, it is my dream to have a baby grand piano. It is the goal of every pianist (not the urinator) to have a baby grand piano of their own.”
“I kind of thought you would like that idea. And I’ve been working on our budget and I think we could swing buying a used baby grand piano.”
Wrapping her arms around my neck and kissing me all over she yelled out loud, “We’re having a baby! We’re having a baby.”
Days later we found a 50-year-old black satin baby grand piano. We were so excited about the new piano that we sent out baby announcements about its arrival date, weight and length to all of friends and family. I even got the wife a brass piano key ring engraved with the pertinent baby statistics.
We still have that piano in our living room some 36 years later and it still sounds beautiful when tinkled upon by my pianist. (I hope by now we are clear on what that means). While our first two babies are grown and gone, the wife still has a really grand baby at home.
