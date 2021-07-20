WESTON — Golden Key 4-H Club members love to cook, bake and eat.
But when Lynette Bechstein presented her Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake at a recent meeting, she was mostly met with just a few taste-testers — at first.
“The little kids especially did not want to try it,” she said. “They each tried a little bit from their parents and then the cake ran out so fast.
“It turns out they really enjoyed it.”
Bechstein said that the mayo is a must ingredient.
“It makes it really moist, and it doesn’t dry out either,” Bechstein said. “You can put it in the freezer and save it, if you have extra pieces.
“When you get it out of the freezer, you have to let it set for a couple hours. But then, it doesn’t taste dried out. It doesn’t taste freezer burned. It’s really as good as the first day.”
She hasn’t tried another type of mayonnaise in the recipe.
“We always use the Hellmann’s,” Bechstein said.
There is another key ingredient.
“People are surprised that there’s vanilla in it, because it’s a chocolate cake,” she said. “We’ve tried it without the vanilla and it just doesn’t taste the same.”
She grew up in the kitchen, baking and cooking.
“I come from two really big families that love to bake,” Bechstein said.
This recipe was passed down through the family from her great-grandmother Aliene Hite — Bechstein’s middle name is Aliene.
“I never got to meet her in person, I always made it with my Grandma (Judy) Hite, which is my mom’s side of the family.”
The dessert is the only chocolate cake that appeals to Bechstein.
“I really don’t like chocolate cake at all,” she said. “But this is my favorite cake. … It’s the only chocolate cake I’ll eat.”
While it tastes very good, Bechstein said, the best part of if it is baking the dessert with family and making memories.
“What I like most about it is making it with my grandma,” she said, adding that grandma always makes it for her birthday and the holidays.
“I think that’s what makes it taste the best, to me.”
To be clear, Bechstein doesn’t like chocolate cake, but she does like chocolate. One of her favorite desserts to bake is a chocolate pudding cake, topped with whipped cream and mini-chocolate chips.
“At my grandma’s house, we bake everything cookies, which has peanuts, M&Ms, coconut, chocolate chips — it has a little bit of everything in it.”
Another favorite is brownies, baked to her taste.
“I like to make them gooey, so I don’t cook them as long,” Bechstein said, adding that she spoons them over ice cream.
Bechstein is the daughter of Kelly and Jeremy Bechstein. She has a twin brother, Lane; they are 17. Her 15-year-old brothers Wyatt and Zack are also twins.
The family raises pigs, chicken and sheep. Bechstein raises 100 chickens a summer, selling them to family and friends.
“That’s how I raise my money, and it all goes toward college.”
The family is known for their big birds.
“Sometimes we get birds up to 15 pounds, and the only thing we do is we let them eat whenever they want to. A lot of people will ration out their food, but we just give them food when they’re hungry, or always have them on a full-time feeder,” Bechstein said. “Our favorite thing to do is smoke them.”
The 2021 Bowling Green High School graduate will attend Bowling Green State University this fall, majoring in education.
At the high school, Bechstein was involved in FFA, where she was one of the top fruit sellers.
“I always participated in all the contests that I could. I got my SAE (supervised agricultural experience) degree as a junior, which normally you get it as a senior,” she said.
Bechstein is already working on the BGSU campus, as the human resource assistant in dining. Part of the job is planning large menus and shopping for them.
She’s been a member of Golden Key for 12 years.
“It’s a great way to make friends,” Bechstein said of 4-H. “You learn a lot of life skills through it.
“I was very shy growing up. I didn’t talk to people at all. In 4-H, I became the treasurer and I had to talk at every meeting in front of everyone. That has opened me up, and I have friends that I think I’ll be friends with forever.”