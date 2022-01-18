Beef stew is the preferred comfort food made by Corky Dunsmore when she wants to make friends.
“This is what a stew should be. It’s comfort food made of cheap ingredients,” Dunsmore said. “It’s an easy way to use a cheap cut of meat. It’s a good meal that you can eat over two or three meals. It’s easy to reheat and use leftovers.”
It’s the meal that she used for her first “We Meet” event at the First Presbyterian Church in Bowling Green. She said that it makes it easy to make new friends.
“They were scraping the bottom of the pot,” Dunsmore said. “How do you introduce yourself to a new church, when you want to make friends? You feed them.”
Dunsmore started making her stew while a student at Bowling Green State University, when watching her money was an essential. The recipe has been honed for decades, and this is the first time it has been written down.
For the stew shown in this photo, the meat was London broil, from the overproduced bin.
“So it’s a relatively lean cut of meat,” Dunsmore said.
Cheaper, or tougher meats are fine, because it softens in the stew.
Her wife, Dar Bevelhymer, pointed out that this stew is always best the next day.
She also used beans, carrots and fresh herbs from the couple’s garden.
“This is summer savory. It’s really good for meats and stews. This is a cheap meal. You can use whatever bargain bin meat you can get, and season it,” Dunsmore said. “You want to season the meat. That is the trick. I put the meat in a bowl, make sure it’s well mixed and then I seal it in a bag with some wine, for at least half an hour, to 24 hours in the fridge.”
She said that the acidity of wine helps to break it down. She prefers a dry white wine, but has also used Merlot.
“When you season the meat, you have seasoned the stew. So you are seasoning the meat and then you sear is and then you stew it,” Dunsmore said. “Chuck or round roast needs to be cooked in a moist environment to break down those fascia that make it tough, the connective tissue. That’s why steak, which doesn’t come from a real muscular area, the back and the ribs, gets the fattest and it’s well marbled. Chuck and round comes from the shoulder, and that’s why you will smoke a brisket for so long, so it will break down.”
The couple have two feral rescue cats, Rosalind Franklin and Darwin. Their dog, Teddy, is a Yorkshire terrier.
Dunsmore has always been some form of a teacher, and had a lot of fun finally getting this recipe and the directions on paper.
She received her degree from BGSU in secondary education, as a social studies teacher, and is retired from the department that is now called the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
Dunsmore also spent many years as a potter, with her studio at one end of their house. Her signature piece is a large coffee mug. Her apprentice, Kristy Nicolo, makes her own version of that mug and has expanded to include ceramic oil lamps in her repertoire. You may see her booth at Society for Creative Anachronism events.
Their house is virtually an art gallery, with both women avid fans of the Black Swamp Arts Festival and Ann Arbor art fair. They also attend many other art events throughout a year, particularly when there isn’t a pandemic in process.
Dunsmore said the stew can be changed up for every taste.
“I’ve made substitutes for just about everything in it. I’ve done it with barley, bag of mixed vegetables, instead of garden vegetables. It’s carrots and green beans, but it could have been peas. One onion, lots of mushrooms,” Dunsmore said. “The mushrooms are kind of the meat of the vegetable world. They are probably in the Impossible Burger, to give it a toothsome texture, mouthfeel and mouth-round-fullness is what the seasoned fat will do.
She’s known for being heavy on the garlic.
“I could add a whole bulb of garlic and it still wouldn’t be enough for me.”