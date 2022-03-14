Habitat for Humanity of Wood County is hosting the second annual Women Build Make It – Take It Event on March 25 and 26 at the Wood County Fairgrounds.
The event will help to raise funds and awareness for affordable housing for women while empowering women to build something for themselves. During this instructor led event, participants will make either a planter box or a bench out of upcycled pallet wood.
Registration is $50 per person. No experience is necessary and all tools and materials are provided. All funds raised will help to support Habitat’s mission of decent and affordable housing for families in Wood County.
To sign up for the event visit wchabitat.org/women-build. Four class times are available over the two days and spaces are limited to 25 participants per class.
Habitat for Humanity of Wood County partners with individuals and families in Wood County to help them build or repair a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Since its inception, Habitat for Humanity of Wood County has built 48 homes and completed numerous critical home repair projects.