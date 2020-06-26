Register for the following Wood County Park District programs at www.wcparks.org or by calling 419-353-1897.
Attendees should wear a mask.
Teddy Bear Making Kit: Sewing for Kids is set for Saturday from 1-3 p.m. pickup at Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road. Sewing is a basic skill everyone should know, even kids. Visit Carter Historic Farm to pick up a sewing kit with directions to make a felt teddy bear. Once finished, send photos of the finished product to Carter Historic Farm. The leader is Alyssa Garland.
Composting 101 Series will be held Sunday from 10 a.m.-noon at Carter Historic Farm. This is part one of a composting journey that will be taking place throughout the summer, and watch as compost transforms into an organic “black gold” for plants to thrive in. Learn the fundamentals of composting, various forms of composting, how to make a successful compost, and why composting is important for the environment. This will be a hands-on event for those interested in getting a little dirty, but attendees are welcome to simply observe as well. Attending all three sessions is encouraged but not required. Leader: Stephanie Ross
Buckwheat Planting will be held July 5 from 11 a.m. until noon and 1-2 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm. Watch historic equipment in action and learn how buckwheat was planted using an early wooden 1900s grain drill. Leader: Chris Dauer
There are several guidelines that need to be followed for in-person attendance.
• Register first at wcparks.org
• Wear a mask to programs
• Bring a water bottle
• Wash hands frequently
• Let the park district know if you cannot attend
• Do not attend if you are feeling unwell, or caring for a sick person