Do you love memes and other similar one-liner humor? Try your hand at creating your own during the Wood County District Public Library’s Caption This! Contest beginning Aug. 12 at 9 a.m. through Aug. 16 at 9 a.m.
“Photos with silly captions are so popular these days,” said Marnie Pratt, information services assistant supervisor. “You see them on stickers, T-shirts, coffee mugs, and of course, in the form of memes online. We thought it would be fun for patrons to take a shot at creating their own, and for staff to vote for their favorites.”
A Google Form link with 10 images will go live on WCDPL’s Facebook page and other social media at 9 a.m. on Aug. 12. You’ll have until 9 a.m. on Aug. 16 to submit funny captions for these images.
WCDPL staff will then vote on their favorites, which will then be posted on our social media the following week. For more information, call 419-352-5050 or email woodref@wcdpl.org.