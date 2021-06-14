The main Wood County Senior Center in Bowling Green will be fully open — including congregate dining for lunches — on June 21.
At Wednesday’s Wood County Committee on Aging board meeting, Executive Director Denise Niese said that the Rossford, Perrysburg and Walbridge sites will follow.
All of the other senior centers will be fully open by Sept. 7, Niese said. They include Pemberville, Grand Rapids, North Baltimore and Wayne.
“It’s unreal to think we’ll just open up the doors and ya’ll come,” Niese said.
Staff from the main center will be scheduled to spend time at other sites. After the meeting, Niese said that some of the sites only have a manager and transportation director and need to be prepared for visitors and protocols.
The protocols will include social distancing and temperature checks, but not masks.
“A lot has changed since this board met in May,” Niese said, adding that state health orders expired on June 2.
“We are not checking,” she said of vaccinations.
Niese expects there will be some “peer pressure” as groups of seniors get together and discuss vaccinations.
“We’ve got to find a way that everyone has a right to their space, their belief,” she said.
“We respect everybody’s choice,” Niese said. “There’s some things the participants are going to have to sort out among themselves.”
“We’re certainly encouraging people to wear them if they’re comfortable and wish to wear them,” said board President Eric Myers of masks.
Unvaccinated employees and volunteers must wear masks, the board decided on at Wednesday’s meeting. Unvaccinated staff must also continue to be tested for coronavirus every two weeks. Niese said there are six staff members who were tested on Wednesday.
Pre-screenings are also being dropped at the senior center entrances.
Also at the meeting, the board heard that Senior Day at the Wood County Fair will be Aug. 5.
Committee on aging staff will also be at the Pemberville Free Fair, Positively Perrysburg event, North Baltimore Summertime Fest, Walbridge Rally by the Rails and Luckey Fall Fest.
The committee on aging also received $2,080 for the Meals on Wheels program through the Subaru Share the Love event.