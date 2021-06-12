An increase in summer fairy gardens has caused several fairies to move into the library. Help the Wood County District Public Library find them by searching for fairy doors both inside and outside of the library.
The Summer Fairy Door Hunt begins on July 1 at 10 a.m. and ends on July 31 at 4 p.m. Pick up a form from the information services desk on the second floor of the Bowling Green library and fill out all of the fairy door locations to be entered to win a prize. The drawing for the prize will be held on Aug. 2.
Must be 18 or older to win. For more information, visit wcdpl.org, call 419-352-5050 or email woodref@wcdpl.org.