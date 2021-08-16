OAK HARBOR – A portion of Magee Marsh Wildlife Area, including the boardwalk, suffered significant damage after a strong storm went through the area on Tuesday, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.
The most significant damage on the wildlife area occurred to the trees along the beachfront parking lot and boardwalk. Numerous trees were brought down by the storm and will need to be removed from the area. One of the bald eagle nests near the boardwalk was blown down. A second nest close by weathered the storm. It is believed that no eagles or eaglets were harmed by the nest falling.
The road and boardwalk beyond the wildlife area’s Sportsmen’s Migratory Bird Center is closed to all guests so staff can assess the damage and clean up debris.
For more information and updates to the status of cleanup and repairs, visit the Magee Marsh Wildlife Area page at wildohio.gov. Magee Marsh Wildlife Area is located in Ottawa County at 13229 W. Ohio 2, Oak Harbor 43449.