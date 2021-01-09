PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library welcomes Kimberly Mack in conversation with M.L. Liebler on Tuesday at 6:30 pm via Zoom.
The conversation will focus on Mack’s “Fictional Blues: Narrative Self-Invention from Bessie Smith to Jack White” (University of Massachusetts Press, 2020).
“Fictional Blues” unpacks the figure of the American blues performer, moving from early singers such as Ma Rainey and Big Mama Thornton to contemporary musicians such as Amy Winehouse, Rhiannon Giddens and Gary Clark Jr. to reveal that blues makers have long used their songs, performances, interviews and writings to invent personas that resist racial, social, economic and gendered oppression.
Using examples of fictional and real-life blues artists culled from popular music and literary works from writers such as Walter Mosley, Alice Walker and Sherman Alexie, Mack demonstrates that the stories blues musicians construct about their lives are inextricably linked to the primary story of the narrative blues tradition, in which autobiography fuels musicians’ reclamation of power and agency.
Mack holds a Ph.D. in English from UCLA, and she is an assistant professor of African American literature and culture at the University of Toledo.
Her second book, “The Untold History of Early American Rock Criticism,” about the Black, Indigenous and people of color, and white women, who helped develop American rock journalism during the 1960s and 1970s, is under contract with Bloomsbury. Her third book, “Living Colour’s Time’s Up,” will be published by Bloomsbury in spring 2023. She is also a music critic and memoirist whose work has appeared in Longreads, No Depression, Relix, Music Connection, PopMatters and Hot Press.
Liebler is the author and editor of over 15 books. His new anthology, co-edited with Jim Daniels, is “Respect: Poets on Detroit Music” (Michigan State UP, 2020). His award-winning “Heaven Was Detroit: Essays on Detroit Music” was published in 2016. He is the director of the Detroit Writers Guild and the host of many different series in Detroit. He has taught at Wayne State University since 1980. He received a PEN/Oakland Award in 2018 and the 2020 Michigan Humanities Art Leader in Michigan Award. He has recorded much of his poetry with the Magic Poetry Band & Coyote Monk.
Registration is required and closes 12 hours before the start of the program. Register online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135.