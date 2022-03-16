(Let’s travel back in time, shall we? To January 2022) Pinching the bridge of my nose I asked myself, “How are you going to get through another COVID winter?” Then I asked myself, “Why are you pinching your nose? It hurts, stupid.”
“Honey,” the wife said looking at me in disbelief, “your nose is turning blue. You need to stop pinching it and tell me what’s wrong. I recognize this behavior and I know you are struggling with something.”
“I need a diversion. Something that will take me away from these four walls and teleport me back into a simpler time before cell phones, televisions, breaking news and well … I just want to live like the Ingalls family in ‘Little House on the Prairie’ gosh dern it!”
“Done,” the wife said handing me the laptop. There on the screen was the most quaint little log cabin I’ve ever seen. Situated on the top of a hill, surrounded by woods and overlooking a small lake. It was absolutely perfect.
“What is this?” I asked.
“It’s your diversion, an authentic 1910 log cabin. Pack your bags. I booked it on Airbnb for three nights. If we leave tomorrow, maybe we’ll be able to save your nose.”
“You are amazing. You get me. You know what I need.”
“I know what I need,” the wife said, “and I need less whining and less moping. We leave at 9 a.m. sharp.”
The log cabin was absolutely perfect; it was small, cozy, with a huge bedroom loft. But the best part was the massive stone fireplace and the unlimited supply of wood for burning.
“This must be how the pioneers lived,” I said, “working the land, stoking the fire, cooking on the hearth. … Hey, what do we have to cook on the hearth, dear?”
“I’ve got two Banquet frozen Kung Pao Chicken dinners and egg rolls, but I think I’ll throw these in the oven if you don’t mind.”
“Ahhh, traditional pioneer food, that paired with a nice bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon and we are living the ‘Little House on the Prairie’ life.”
“Dinner will be ready in an hour, Pa,” the wife said as she unboxed the Banquets.
The log cabin sat on 60 acres of rolling farm land which was perfect for our dog, Half Pint. There are no leash laws on the prairie, so this pooch got to run and explore, and even hunt. At one point I even had to remove half of a mouse (the Little Mouse on the Prairie) from his mouth … not really sure what happened to the other half.
“Ma,” I said to the wife on a crisp 10-degree morning, “You’ve been working so hard tending to the vittles, and doing crossword puzzles, what do you say you lose the bonnet and we take a stroll down to the hot tub?”
“Oh, Pa, I thought you’d never ask.”
As we sat in the hot tub, our hair freezing in the wind, we surveyed the acres and acres of frozen farmland.
“Life is simpler in the little house, isn’t it, Ma?” I said.
“It sure is, Pa. Now could you dial up the water temp about five degrees? And while you’re at it, turn the Jacuzzi up to puree. I’m getting ice crystals on my bustle.”
For three days we lived the pioneer life, away from modern civilization, away from the noise of breaking news and COVID reports, with only the soft hum of the Jacuzzi and the crackling of the fire to occupy our thoughts.
It was a sweet diversion, our January retreat to the Little House on the Prairie. So there you have it folks, for the past five minutes or so, you have traveled back in time.
Raul Ascunce is a freelance columnist for the Sentinel-Tribune. He may be contacted at RaulAscunce@gmail.com.