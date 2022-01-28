PERRYSBURG – Tickets are on sale now for the Victory Center’s hallmark event, a luncheon and fashion show, on March 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn at Levis Commons.
This year’s theme is Timeless in Teal. Tickets have historically sold out for the annual style show.
Space in the Commodore Ballroom of HGI is limited to 560 guests. At the time of this release, fewer than 200 seats remain available. Each year, the event begins with a social hour at 10:30 a.m., followed by a gourmet lunch and a New York-style fashion show choreographed by Katie Maskey.
Eight survivor models will share their story on the stage before taking a victory walk down the runway and being joined by another 22 “friend of The Victory Center” models. Walking the 72-foot runway this year are Kristian Brown of WTVG, Tiffany Tarpley and Dan Cummins of WTOL and former Toledo mayor, Mike Bell.
Chrys Peterson will be master of ceremonies.
The event planning committee has developed a number of raffles, including a Big Ticket Raffle featuring a cruise, a blue topaz and diamond tennis bracelet from, as well as a $1,000 voucher for a private dining experience at Hollywood Casino.
The Victory Center was founded in 1996 to support and educate cancer patients and those closest to them by providing programs and services aimed at meeting the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of those touched by cancer. Services are provided at no cost to patients, and all donations are fully tax deductible.
For more information, plase visit www.thevictorycenter.org or call 419-531-7600.