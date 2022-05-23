Lunch and listen to music in City Park on Fridays, starting June 3.
The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department has announced the return of Lunch in the Park.
Lunch in the Park is a series of events on Fridays throughout June and July from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in City Park, with the exception of July 1.
Each week will feature different dining options, with local restaurants providing meals as community musicians perform. The events will take place in City Park at the Martin and Kiwanis Shelters (weather permitting) or moved indoors to the Veteran’s Building atrium in cases of bad weather.
The list of performers, restaurants, and sponsors is listed below:
June 3, Kabob It, Tim Tegge
June 10, Call of the Canyon, Ragtime Rick performing on piano with Banjo Betsy
June 17, Beckett’s Burger Bar, Jeff Tucker performing on guitar
Special Guest Host: Mayor Mike Aspacher
June 24, Qdoba, Gene Parker Trio performing jazz
July 8, food trucks, Tim Concannon performing on guitar
July 15, Sundae Station, Tapestry performing on harp and guitar
July 22, Sam B’s, Dan Cadaret performing on guitar