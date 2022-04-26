Welcome BG announces a Lunch and Learn on Credential Evaluation with Senay Gebremedhin, the program manager at World Education Services (WES).
WES draws on nearly 45 years of expertise in credential evaluation and international education systems and they are able to confidently validate and evaluate credentials. WES offers credential evaluations that verify and evaluate high school and post-secondary credentials from more than 150 countries
This lunch and learn will be virtual on May 12.
It can be difficult to explain how a degree from another country is applicable to an employer in the U.S. The best and most objective way to do this is to obtain a credential evaluation from a reputable credential evaluation agency, like WES.
Gebrehedhin will share how WES can help employers understand foreign credentials. A credential evaluation provides a U.S. or Canadian equivalency for candidate’s foreign education. This means that an employer, who is unfamiliar with foreign credentials and institutions, can easily understand the candidate’s background. Having a credential evaluation gives the candidate and potential employers confidence that he/she meets the job requirements, even if he/she has a foreign degree.
The lunch and learn is open to the public. Reservations are required by May 9. RSVP to Mojabeng Kamala at welcomebgoh@gmail.com to receive the Zoom link for the event.