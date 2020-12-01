Blue Star Banner with 3 Stars

Becky Dippman, right, auxiliary president, presented 60-year member Geraldine Levorchick, left, her Blue Star Banner with 3 Stars.

 supplied photo

LUCKEY — Troy-Webster American Legion and Auxiliary, Luckey held its 57th Annual Veterans Day membership dinner on Nov. 8.

Masks were worn and social distancing was in place.

A memorial service was held for all members lost during the past year, and for those in attendance who lost a family member.

Legion and auxiliary members were recognized for a combined total of 806 years of membership. Geraldine Levorchick was presented with a three-star Blue Star Banner in honor of her three great-grandsons currently serving in the military. Each star represents one service member.

