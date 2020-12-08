LUCKEY — Christmas in the Village is set for Saturday.
Unvaulted Treasures is sponsoring food trucks during the day with a visit from Mrs. Claus. They will have raffles and single day vendors located next door.
The police department is sponsoring a toy drive for needy children. New toys may be dropped off at the municipal building from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.
Holiday painted rocks will be hidden in the village. Turn in a rock at the library and receive a prize.
Go on a scavenger hunt. Items will be hidden in decorated windows in the downtown. Entry forms are available at Unvaulted Treasures.
A drive-thru Santa visit will be at the American Legion, 335 Park Drive from 4-6 p.m. There will be goodie bags from the Troy Township Fire Department, Troyettes and Troy-Webster American Legion and Auxiliary. Kids can give their wish lists to Santa. Santa will also be riding around on a fire truck.
A reverse parade will step off at 6 p.m. Register at Unvaulted Treasures. Entries will be parked and visitors will drive through to view the parade from their vehicles.
Enter the best lighted house contest and the best lighted float contest. More information is on the Loving Luckey Facebook page.
The library will have a story walk at the legion park all this week.