Area high school juniors will attend Buckeye Girls State, set for Sunday-June 18 at University of Mount Union, Alliance.
Buckeye Girls State is a week-long program designed to educate Ohio’s young women in the duties, privileges, rights, and responsibilities of good citizenship. By getting involved in the process, BGS delegates learn more about city, county and state government in one week than they will in an entire semester of high school.
These delegates are sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 240, Luckey.
Brenna Payne, Luckey, attends Eastwood High School and is the daughter of Brad and Nicki Payne. Her GPS is 4.1. Her activities include marching/concert/jazz/pep band, Eastwood Gymnastics Team, Greater Toledo Gymcats, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Music Honorary and the musical.
Elle Ruffner, Bowling Green, attends Eastwood and is the daughter of Rick and Dana Delph-Ruffner. Her GPA is 3.7. Activities include cross-country, Key Club, National Honor Society, art club, People Inc., FFA, musical, announcer marching band, 4-H/leadership board/camp counselor, junior fair board and CarTeens. She works at O-deer Diner.
Jordan Appelhans, Luckey, attends Eastwood and is the daughter of Matthew and Stacy Appelhans. Her GPA is 4.4. She is involved in Key Club, National Honor Society, People Inc., Junior Executive Council, student council, International Club, choir/Encore, volleyball, softball and the musical.