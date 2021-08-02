SYLVANIA — Two Bowling Green State University graduates have been appointed to Lourdes University Board of Trustees.
Sheila Eason is a BGSU graduate with a bachelor of science in business administration degree, and a master of science in organizational development degree. She holds both Senior Professional in Human Resources and SHRM Senior Certified Professional certifications. She is past president of the Northwest Ohio Human Resources Association and served as diversity chair for several years.
She is the founder and CEO of Elevate People Solutions LLC, a leadership and personal development consultancy. With more than 25 years of experience helping organizations leverage human capital to their maximum potential, sheprovides workshops and training in the areas of leadership, personal development and diversity and inclusion.
A certified speaker, trainer, and coach with the John Maxwell Team, Eason delivers interactive an educational experience to audiences in order to elevate their skills and develop transformational leaders. As a coach, she helps create awareness and facilitate learning and growth in her clients.
Martha E. Vetter is a public relations and communications expert, with more than 35 years of experience. Vetter was the founder and CEO of R/P Marketing Public Relations (now Transcend Strategy Group), until she sold the firm in 2017. During her 25 years with R/P she was recognized nationally as an expert in hospice marketing and received over 100 local, regional, and national PR, healthcare, hospice, advertising and public relations awards including the Toledo Press Club Lifetime Achievement Award, Public Relations Society of America Silver Anvil Award, and the Girl Scouts of America Woman of Distinction Award.
Vetter received a bachelor of science degree in journalism and public relations from BGSU and a Master of Fine Arts in business and organizational communication from the University of Akron.
Sister Rebecca Rutkowski, who was also appointed to the board, is a councilor and congregational treasurer for the Sisters of St. Francis of Sylvania. She arrived in Biloxi, Mississippi, in 1993 and served as director of Catholic Social and Community Services. In 2002, she became the first woman appointed chancellor for the Diocese, a position she maintained until being elected to the leadership team with the Sisters of St. Francis of Sylvania.