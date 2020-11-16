SYLVANIA — A Bowling Green State University graduate who has served on several area boards is the new Lourdes University vice president of finance/chief financial officer.
In this cabinet level role, Rothenbuhler will focus on managing ongoing financial and developing strategies for the university’s overall health and vision for the future. The position supervises the finance personnel, facilities and oversees all contracts with vendors and partners.
He will assume his duties on Nov. 30.
Rothenbuhler comes to Lourdes from Walt Churchill’s Market where he served as chief financial officer and vice president of finance and human resources. Prior to his role with Walt Churchill’s he spent nearly two decades at the administrative level in the commercial banking industry.
Rothenbuhler is a member of the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Eastwood Local School Board of Education and the Rotary Club of Toledo. A former Village of Pemberville council member, he also served eight years on the Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board.
He is a graduate of BGSU, where he earned a bachelor’s and executive master of organization development.