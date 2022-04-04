SYLVANIA — Lourdes University Vice President of Academic Affairs Terry Keller has announced the latest academic program – the Direct Entry Master of Science in Nursing.
“Lourdes University College of Nursing is excited to begin the pre-licensure Direct Entry Master of Science in Nursing program for individuals who want to pursue a career as a registered nurse and earn their MSN. We are thrilled to offer the same quality and student-centered pre-licensure education and experience like our current BSN program to individuals who already have a bachelor’s degree in a non-nursing field. The DEMSN program is an excellent path for obtaining a career as a nurse,” said Julie Powell, DNP, RN, program director of the DEMSN.
Classes begin in May.
The Direct Entry Master of Science in Nursing allows those with a bachelor’s degree in any field other than nursing to become a nurse in as little as 20 months.
The Lourdes DEMSN coursework is taught through a combination of face-to-face and online instruction, while clinical training is conducted in a variety of healthcare settings under the supervision of Lourdes’ faculty.
Graduates of the Direct Entry Master of Science in Nursing will be eligible for the NCLEX-RN and receive a master’s degree. This allows them to pursue further education such as advanced certification as a primary care nurse, DNP or PhD more easily and will help them stand out in a job market where many employers prefer to hire nurses with advanced degrees.
Individuals interested in the Direct Entry Master of Science in Nursing program can contact Preston Terry, DEMSN director of enrollment, at 419-64-3812 or pterry@crm.lourdes.edu.