Jesse Lopez loves to work with his hands, but he’s also been extremely active in volunteer activities — all while going to school at the Penta Career Center.
“I’ve always loved mechanical things, tearing things apart with my hands. That’s what I’ve always liked most about Penta, instead of just sitting in a classroom,” Lopez said.
While originally from the Bowling Green area, he went to Eastwood High School. Lopez will be graduating from Penta in the Heating and Air Conditioning Technology program.
He’s already working for Commercial Comfort Systems in Perrysburg as a service technician assistant. He plans to enter the Local 50 apprenticeship training program when he graduates.
Lopez will be a service technician in HVAC when he finishes his five-year United Association union apprenticeship.
He trains at the Union Local 50 in Northwood.
Right now he travels around with a service technician learning on the job as an assistant.
“They teach me and I learn from them. I can do anything they can do, as long as I’m with them,” Lopez said.
“Since eighth grade I wanted to be a welder. I always loved welding, but I saw my dad’s eyes going bad. He’s been a welder for 30 years.”
His father is the business agent for Local 50.
“Welders also get laid off left and right. HVAC kind of peaked my interest. You get to work by yourself. Everyone needs heating and cooling, so it’s always in demand and it’s good money,” Lopez said.
With the coronavirus shutdowns, the Skills USA competition in HVAC was canceled.
“This year we were not able to compete. I was really looking forward to that,” Lopez said.
He had been seriously training for the competition, with two years studying all the necessary skills at Penta under his belt. As a very hands-on skill, Lopez said it’s not the sort of thing that could easily be adapted to an online format.
“This year I applied for the HVAC competition. You have to build cabinets and wire them. You pretty much have to do it all with your hands. There is a whole bunch of problem solving. You might have to build some duct work or do wiring,” Lopez said.
Another COVID-19 loss: he was going to be the master of ceremonies for graduation.
Lopez is also active in a couple other groups, including SkillsUSA, where in addition to being a competitor, he was also vice president for two years. He was also active in the One Group, which is an idea clearinghouse for the 16 schools that make up Penta.
He is a member of National Technical Honor Society, which this year did a food pantry and sent more than 2,000 thank you cards to veterans.
He has golfed and bowled for Eastwood for four years, making it to the varsity level for both sports. Lopez also was in both golf and bowling for four years, making it to the varsity level.