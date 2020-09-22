One of Emily Hubbell-Staeble’s favorite summer recipes is a Cherry Tomato Tart.
She will make it for any occasion.
“My favorite thing about this recipe is it’s easy to make and looks really awesome. I mean it looks like you put a lot of time and effort into it and you really didn’t. It really requires minimum effort, so you can do it for whatever,” Hubbell-Staeble said. “If you find that you have a lot of cherry tomatoes, and ‘tis the season, make it for yourself. If people are coming over and you want to look cool, make it for them.”
She also points out that it’s a great vegetarian recipe, which she finds convenient for taking to events.
“I grew up in Ann Arbor. A lot of my friends and my friends’ families were vegetarians. For me it’s important to have a couple of really good recipes, both regular and vegetarian, oh and gluten free, sort of up your sleeve. If you have people coming over and they are any of those things,” she snapped her fingers with a little head tilt, and continued, “I have a recipe! I can do it now. It tastes good, looks good and you’re inclusive of your guests!”
Her and husband Aidan have a small garden and they trade vegetables with their friends and neighbors, but they are avid fans of the local farms.
“One of our goals, especially since the pandemic began, has been to start making more food with local ingredients. It’s been fun. We figure out what we can get locally and build out from there,” said Aidan,
They cooked together for the Aug. 7 Cook’s Corner, when he did Hobbit Honey Cakes.
They do like to cook together. However, she made a point of saying that this is not a Hobbit recipe. She found the recipe on the internet and has been making little tweaks to it for a couple years.
“I just bought whatever they had at the (Bowling Green) farmer’s market,” Hubbell-Staeble said.
She won’t stick to just the standard red cherry tomatoes, preferring to mix it up a little with different colors of tomatoes mixed together.
“We got a nice cherry tomato haul from the farmer’s market and some left-over puff pastry, so I said, ‘Yeah, let’s make that,’” Hubbell-Staeble said.
Her husband said that it’s not uncommon for her to see a half dozen random ingredients in the fridge and make something great. He has to follow a recipe.
She said the tomatoes go in the oven twice. They are cooked uncovered. They should cook until they are “roasty and toasty,” or the tomatoes split.
“I think, just generally, these tomatoes are more watery, because they are grown locally,” Hubbell-Staeble said.
She does to not add anything to the egg for the egg wash, but if it seems necessary, she prefers to mix with water. It gets painted on the outside and top edges of the puff pastry.
She uses a Pepperidge Farm puff pastry from the frozen food section.
One of the changes she has made is the red chili flakes.
“Obviously, if you like spicy, add more. If you don’t, don’t put in any,” Hubbell-Staeble said. “It balances the sweetness. I don’t know why, it just felt like the right thing to do. It tastes good.”
They are added to the sauce mix that is spread on the bottom of the puff pastry, before adding the tomatoes.
“I take the roasted garlic bits and mash them in there, so it mixes well, and I just spread this whole thing along the bottom, before I put the tomatoes on, to kind of give it a little extra flavor,” Hubbell-Staeble said.
They are then put into the puff pastry.
The couple live in Bowling Green.
Emily works at Bowling Green State University doing communications and outreach for student financial aid and scholarships. She manages all the emails, text messages and the department website. She also does all of their outreach.
Aidan is in politics, currently working as the campaign manager for the Nick Rubando campaign for the 5th Congressional District of Ohio.
They are both BGSU graduates. They met while working as volunteers for the 2013 Bowling Green City Schools levy campaigns.