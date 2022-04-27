“Greatest Hits from the Last 50 Years” is the theme for the annual recital given by present and past piano students of Lynne E. Long of Grand Rapids.
The program will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Wood County Committee on Aging Building, 140 S. Grove St.
Current students performing are Darren Bennett, Audrey Day, Sophia Fields, Sophia Gerwin, Isabelle Godosky, Ben Hergert, Eli Hergert, Miriam Hergert, Max Korak, Quinten Maynard, Amelia Richards, Ethan Stahl, Brady Swartz and Jillian Swartz. Selections range from Batman to Bohemian Rhapsody, and artists from The Beatles to Imagine Dragons to Ed Sheeran.
Former students returning to play are: Sue (Nafziger) Paden, Laura (Nafziger) Hoag, Kim (Stover) Hartz, Rick Breier, Kelly (Damschroder) Carpenter, Josh Hergert, Zach Jones, and Rowan Hoag. They represent students from all five decades of Long’s teaching.
Several duets and two-piano numbers will be featured.
Five-year trophies will be awarded to Audrey Day, Miriam Hergert, and Ethan Stahl. Receiving a 10-year trophy will be Eli Hergert.
A large poster containing all the names of Long’s students will be on display, along with scrapbooks she compiled. The public is invited to attend, and a reception will follow the recital.