Bowling Green High School graduate Suzanne Saunders-O’Herron and Otsego High School graduate Madison Smith have been accepted into the 2022 Schmidthorst College of Business Hatch.
The Paul J. Hooker Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership and BGSU’s Schmidthorst College of Business recently made the selections. “The Hatch,” modeled after the ABC hit TV show “Shark Tank,” features student entrepreneurs (Hatchlings) giving a live pitch of their business idea to a panel of BGSU alumni investors.
Hatchlings are chosen after a highly selective application process. Each “hatchling” will complete an 11-week program with a BGSU alumni mentor to create a business presentation.
“The Hatch” is a virtual event free and open to the public. The 2020 Hatch was streamed live to Hatch Watch Parties around the region and had over 3,200 views on YouTube.
To date, more than $650,000 has been committed to student startups by alumni investors through equity investments. “The Hatch” will be hosted on April 21 in the Maurer Center Atrium.
Saunder’s “Everlasting Story” is a digital living history memorial, curated by individuals for their loved ones, compiled with images, videos, stories, recipes and personally recorded messages that will serve as an everlasting tribute to that individual after they pass on. It is accessible through web browsers or QR codes that are laser etched into Quartzite squares and affixed to gravestones or urns.
Smith’s ToastySleeve seeks to maintain the temperature of warm beverages, such as coffee, with a reusable drink sleeve.
“The Hatch is a very rewarding and unique experience for BGSU students and alumni,” said Kirk Kern, director of the Paul J. Hooker Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership. “It improves not only our Hatchlings entrepreneurial minds, but also their work ethic and business knowledge.”
The Paul J. Hooker Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership, serving as “Hatch Headquarters,” was recognized by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business as one of the top 20 centers worldwide.
The Schmidthorst College of Business is among the top 1% of business programs in the world and is ranked as the 29th best public undergraduate business program in the United States. You can learn more at http://www.bgsu.edu/business.