The ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital Foundation has awarded $11,000 in scholarships to 13 local students studying for degrees in health care. The scholarships were awarded on behalf of four scholarship funds administered by the Foundation Board. The funds were established by former physicians, nurses and their families to encourage healthcare careers.
One scholarship was awarded from the Ruth Nichols Sollars Fund, which is for nurses at Fostoria Community Hospital pursuing a higher-level of education as a nurse. This year’s recipient was Hailey Welly, who attends Capital University.
Two scholarships were awarded from the G.H.W. Bruggemann Memorial Scholarship Fund, which assists employees of Fostoria Community Hospital and their children. This year’s recipients were Emily Bolton, who attends Bowling Green State University, and Shelby Monroe, who attends Owens Community College.
Four scholarships were awarded from the J.L. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Fund, which encourages careers in medicine. This year’s recipients were Alex Beleny, at the University of Toledo; Bailey Jameson, at the University of Toledo; Kayleigh Lininger, New Riegel High School; and Olivia Zender, Hopewell-Loudon High School.
Seven scholarships were awarded from the J.A. Murray Memorial Scholarship Fund, which supports clinical careers and other hospital-based professionals. This year’s recipients were Maria Faber, University of Toledo; Meredith Grine, BGSU; Camryn Kidwell, Fremont Ross High School; Jessica Kreais, Ohio Northern University; Julia Reinhart, Kent State University; and Michelle Wilfong, University of Toledo.
The ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital Foundation’s scholarship program has awarded $175,000 since its inception in 1997.