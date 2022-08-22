The follow Wood County residents were candidates for degrees at Bowling Green State University’s spring commencement.
Bowling Green: Anna Miller, Bachelor of Applied Health Science; Anthony Lowe, Bachelor of Arts; Ariana Beres, Bachelor of Arts; Rachel Farris, Bachelor of Arts; Nick Van Vorhis, Bachelor of Music; Braeden Murphy, Bachelor of Science; Brie Bradshaw, Bachelor of Science; Giovanni Taormina, Bachelor of Science; Lily Rosenberg, Bachelor of Science; Alexander Shewey, Bachelor of Science in Aviation;
Walter Haire, Bachelor of Science in Aviation; Cheyenne Child, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Jaylen Dixon, Bachelor of Science in Education; Kelley Turk, Bachelor of Science in Education; Tony Reisberg, Bachelor of Science in Education; Lauryn Brown, Bachelor of Science in Technology; Christina Conforto, Bachelor of Science in Fashion Merch & Prod Dev;
Emma Guthrie, Doctor of Philosophy; Jaclyn Shetterly, Doctor of Philosophy; James Cassidy, Doctor of Philosophy; Kelly Petrick, Doctor of Philosophy; Jaclyn Shetterly, Graduate Certificate in Women’s Studies; Alexis Hirvo, Master of Arts; Diana Etain, Master of Arts; Freyja Hofler, Master of Arts; Kate Den Houter, Master of Arts; Matthew Angerson, Master of Arts;
Michael Dieringer, Master of Arts; Michael Shea, Master of Arts; Samuel Sanger, Master of Arts; Lindsey Drewyor, Master of Athletic Training; Olivia York, Master of Education; Sarah Cheatham, Master of Education; Audrey Aronson, Master of Fine Arts; Kolton Sizer, Master of Fine Arts; Leslie Benigni, Master of Fine Arts; Michaela Westra, Master of Fine Arts; Molly Weiland, Master of Fine Arts;
Tea Franco, Master of Fine Arts; Timothy Neil, Master of Fine Arts; Connor Gibbs, Master of Music; Connor Scroggins, Master of Music; David Diaz Febo, Master of Music; Jackson Shinkle, Master of Music; Matthew Soeghay, Master of Music; Patricia Schuelke, Master of Music; Katelyn Brown, Master of Science; Chloe Beeker, Bachelor of Science in Education; Timothy Parsons, Master of Music; William Mathis, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Emily Smith, Master of Public Administration;
James Gavarone, Bachelor of Science in Journalism; Abigail Fox, Bachelor of Science in Fashion Merch & Prod Dev; Sunshine Griffin, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Ammity Rose, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Ryan McBride, Bachelor of Science in Architecture; Madeleine Martin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kevin King, Graduate Certificate in Instructional Design;
Kevin King, Master of Education; Brian Dible, Bachelor of Science in Education; Ian Brackenbury, Bachelor of Science; Jocelyn Liberatore, Master of Public Administration; Kathleen Frishman, Master of Education; Steven Cullen, Doctor of Philosophy; Steven Cullen, Graduate Certificate in Performance Studies; Joseph Elia, Master of Fine Arts; Justin Kindelt, Master of Arts; William Stanley, Master of Music; Adam Furnas, Bachelor of Science in Education; Gabriel Sayer, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Victoria TenEyck, Master of Arts;
Yuchen Jiang, Graduate Certificate in Music; Hannah Grunden, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Lucie Moore, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Heidi Bouza, Graduate Certificate in Strategic Communication; Mackenzie Hengler, Master of Music; Alexander Munson, Bachelor of Music; Jacklyne Montarmani, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Kassie Feasel, Bachelor of Science in Fashion Merch & Prod Dev; Joshua Flanagan, Bachelor of Science in Technology;
Jesse Lambdin, Master of Business Administration; Sarah Kerr, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Michael Homsher, Master of Organization Development; Olivia Cox, Master of Education; Kayla Russell, Master of Architecture; Felicity Jinnings, Bachelor of Music; Jessica Johnson, Bachelor of Applied Health Science; Patrick Freeworth, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice;
Micaela McLaughlin, Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Studies; David Rice, Graduate Certificate in K-12 Online Teaching and Learning; Micah Smith, Bachelor of Arts; Ashlynn Digby, Bachelor of Science in Education; Michael McNamara, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Lucy Roberts, Bachelor of Science in Education; Keith Damschroder, Bachelor of Science in Education; Jacob Sheldrick, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration;
Bradley Keyes, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Benjamin Maxwell, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management; Jenna Teet, Bachelor of Science in Education; Emma Wilkin, Master of Arts; and Nicholas McKane, Master of Arts
Bradner: Joshua Kagy, Bachelor of Science in Education
Dunbridge: Cristina Hayes, Master of Social Work
Jerry City: Ciaira Brown, Bachelor of Arts
Luckey: Talia Barker, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Jason Ernsthausen, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Luke Soltesz, Bachelor of Science in Education
Millbury: Rebecca Dunn Bachelor of Science in Education; Ronald Liwo, Master of Education; Megan Dufresne, Bachelor of Science in Technology; Melissa Yates, Bachelor of Science
Pemberville: Natalie Nieschwitz, Bachelor of Science in Dietetics; Michael Flipse, Bachelor of Science in Education; Emily Bolton, Bachelor of Science in Gerontology; Mary Cathers, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Logan Frobose, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Portage: Taylor Thompson, Bachelor of Arts; Sara Foster, Bachelor of Applied Health Science
Rossford: Alex Jewell, Bachelor of Science; Alexander Chiarelott, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Rachel Zabick, Master of Social Work; Ryan Pietrasz, Bachelor of Arts; Seth Baldwin, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Kimberly Griner, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Rudolph: Alicia Villegas, Bachelor of Science in Social Work; Alexandrea Crawford, Bachelor of Arts
Walbridge: Lawrence Wamer, Bachelor of Science in Architecture; Emily Eikost, Master of Arts; Christie Swartz, Bachelor of Arts; Beverly Kadas, Bachelor of Arts
Wayne: Jonah Childress, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Abbie Riehm, Graduate Certificate in Autism Spectrum Disorders; Abbie Riehm, Master of Education; Emily Schmitz, Bachelor of Science in Dietetics; Emma Bowen, Bachelor of Arts
Haskins: Jillian Crowe, Bachelor of Science in Education; Morgan Ramos, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Hana Jennings, Bachelor of Science in Education; Brock Snyder, Bachelor of Arts; Joshua Lamb, Bachelor of Arts; William Monroe, Bachelor of Science in Architecture
Perrysburg: Maranda Woods, Associate of Science; Eishat Ahmed, Bachelor of Arts; Madison Bressler, Bachelor of Liberal Studies; Emanuel Huff, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Bernadette Bowen, Doctor of Philosophy; Rebecca MacKay, Doctor of Philosophy; Jayme Lobo, Master of Arts; Kelsey Fortress, Master of Arts; Annabelle Pollard, Master of Music; Connor Zimmer, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Meredith Williamson, Bachelor of Science in Journalism;
Chrystianna Preston, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Gabrielle Smiczek, Bachelor of Arts; Pete Lee, Bachelor of Liberal Studies; Timothy Kitson, Master of Education; Nicole Kalaf-Hughes, Master of Education; Kelly Svoboda, Bachelor of Science in Social Work; Maya Keeton, Bachelor of Science in Education; Calvin Smith, Bachelor of Science; Andrew Quandt, Master of Business Administration; Bryce Gankosky, Bachelor of Arts; Morgan Bunde, Bachelor of Fine Arts;
Rebekah Geisler, Bachelor of Arts; Katie Bossa, Bachelor of Science in Education; Brady Thomas, Bachelor of Science in Education; Benford Whitaker, Bachelor of Science; Wendy Donaldson, Master of Food and Nutrition; Nathan Kutz, Bachelor of Science; Bradley Billmaier, Master of Music; Jamie Evans, Master of Business Administration; Nolan McHugh, Bachelor of Science in Education;
Annie Riehm, Graduate Certificate in Autism Spectrum Disorders; Annie Riehm, Master of Education; Cameron Rogers, Bachelor of Science in Education; Nicole Langenderfer, Bachelor of Applied Health Science; Alexandra Michel, Bachelor of Science in Interior Design; Brittany Seese, Master of Arts; Jacob Wilhelm, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Brooklyn Pollock, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Christopher Schultz, Master of Business Administration;
Nicholas Razzoog, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Camille Dunckel, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Lauren Christoff, Bachelor of Science in Education; Jacob Dogal, Master of Business Administration; Delaney Esper, Bachelor of Science in Education; Christopher Fletcher, Bachelor of Science in Architecture; Julia Printy, Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Studies; Griffin Parrill, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Cody Bartels, Bachelor of Science in Economics; Brooke Schlatter, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Milan Loyer, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Jessica Weckle, Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Studies; Lucas Bockbrader, Master of Education; Michelle Schenk, Master of Business Administration; Emily Michalak, Bachelor of Applied Health Science; Noah Hahn, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Aaron Witt, Master of Science; and Brooklyn Dickey, Bachelor of Science in Education
Weston: Shane Tobar, Bachelor of Science; Samantha Przybylski, Bachelor of Science; Jordyn Lenox, Bachelor of Science in Education
Northwood: Kirsten Zink, Bachelor of Arts: Sarah Momberg, Associate of Technical Study
Fostoria: Jeremiah Brough, Bachelor of Arts
North Baltimore: Cody McCoy, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Valerie Buchanan, Bachelor of Science in Education