The follow Wood County residents were candidates for degrees at Bowling Green State University’s spring commencement.

Bowling Green: Anna Miller, Bachelor of Applied Health Science; Anthony Lowe, Bachelor of Arts; Ariana Beres, Bachelor of Arts; Rachel Farris, Bachelor of Arts; Nick Van Vorhis, Bachelor of Music; Braeden Murphy, Bachelor of Science; Brie Bradshaw, Bachelor of Science; Giovanni Taormina, Bachelor of Science; Lily Rosenberg, Bachelor of Science; Alexander Shewey, Bachelor of Science in Aviation;

0
0
0
0
0