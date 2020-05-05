Between April 1 and 18, multiple dairy farms in northeast and western Ohio were among many across the nation to dispose of milk at the direction of processors and cooperatives that said they couldn’t use the usual amount shipped to them. Schools, restaurants and other facilities closed due to COVID-19 no longer needed milk.
“I said back when this started kids being out of school would hurt milk prices,” said Tony Broshes, who with his wife, Kim, own a century farm on South Kennard Road. The 70-herd farm is one of 13 dairy farms in Champaign County.
“I know of no one who has dumped milk locally,” he said. He noted that, unlike some farm products, milk can’t be stored until the market improves.
“The milk industry struggles to keep consumption up,” he said. Milk from the Broshes family farm, which Tony and Kim have owned since the 1990s, goes to Dairy Farmers of America. This cooperative sells the milk to Reiter Dairy in Springfield, which makes deliveries to groceries.
Broshes said a DFA letter to farmers states the cooperative is trying to work through the situation. He said DFA is a large cooperative operating throughout the country and is trying to ease financial losses by not asking any one farm to dump a large quantity of milk.
“I’m not sure if I had to dump a tank of milk I would get anything out of it,” he said of the potential financial loss.
“We came into the start of the year with better milk prices,” he said. “It looked like it was going to be a decent year. I won’t say a great year. That’s after coming off about five years of pretty low prices.
“We’re not real sure what next month’s prices are going to be,” Broshes said. “They will definitely be depressed.”
Dairy farms whose milk is turned into cheese and other products may fare better.
“Luckily, we have been able to maintain production because our milk goes to Pearl Valley Cheese (Fresno, Ohio), which has been able to continue to process cheese during this pandemic,” said Jill Lokai, who with her husband, Brent, started a dairy operation on the farm of Brent’s grandfather in 1996.
They started with 38 cows on the family farm on Urbana Moorefield Road and now have about 65.
Lokai said that, unlike milk, a desire for cheese doesn’t seem to be waning. In fact, she said, Pearl Valley Cheese has been expanding.
“We’re still kind of holding our breath,” Lokai said. “There’s been a surplus (of milk) the last five years and milk prices have been extremely low.”
Fewer dairy farms and cows
The Ohio Department of Agriculture reports that Ohio has lost 1,005 (36%) dairy farms and 16,000 (5.9%) dairy cows since 2015.
Ohio has 253,000 dairy cows and ranks 11th in milk production among U.S. states, according to Dianne Shoemaker, based in Mahoning County in northeast Ohio as the dairy field specialist for Ohio State University Extension.
Shoemaker said the number of dairy farms and dairy cows in Champaign County also is declining as milk consumption declines. She said the county had 19 dairy farms in 2012 and now has 13. The number of dairy cows has dropped from 1,500 in January 2018 to 1,100 in January 2019.
“2015 marked the beginning of the five-year-long period of very low milk prices, which trended up in July 2019 and were expected to continue in 2020, an anticipated recovery year,” she said, adding that five-year downturn was a huge loss for dairy farms across the country.
She said the upturn was possible in part because of fewer dairy cows.
“Prices had been low enough, long enough, that an increasing number of farms exited the industry as they tried to preserve hard-earned equity in their farm businesses,” Shoemaker said.
“Unfortunately, when COVID issues hit, most particularly when stay-at-home orders were released, it sent dairy markets into a downward spin,” she said, adding that this occurred during a seasonal upswing in milk production. “Literally overnight, the majority of away-from-home uses disappeared.”
Shoemaker noted that carry-out/drive-thru restaurant sales of milk remain lower than the usual sit-down rates had been.
Normally, about 50 percent of milk goes toward away-from-home uses, she said. With stay-at-home orders, 80% of milk, rather than 50%, tried to get to stores for at-home use.
A problem with this, Shoemaker said, is that not all processing plants are set up for at-home packaging. Rather they are set up for supplying milk in half pints for schools and other institutions. Switching to larger packages takes time, she said.
Orders from some processors were being cancelled and farmers told to dump milk, she said, adding that the Ohio Department of Agriculture has directives concerning the proper way to dispose of milk on farms.
Another problem is that some retailers were limiting the amount of milk shoppers could purchase when stay-at-home orders were issued. Shoemaker said that while milk was and is plentiful, groceries needed to be encouraged to purchase from other than their ordinary suppliers. She added that the American Dairy Association Midwest worked with the Ohio Grocers Association on this situation.
The Ohio Dairy Producers Association asks that people call the association at 614-890-1800 if they visit a grocery that limits milk purchases.
Help from the federal government
Shoemaker said the U.S. government announced that $2.9 billion will be used to help the dairy industry through this situation. She said details have not been released about this support to be administered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmers are to sign up in early May with their local Farm Service Agency, and payments are to be released in late May or early June.
“So far as we’re aware, they’re finding a home this week for milk, but until we’re … back to normal, there still will be challenges,” Shoemaker said late last week. That normal will be schools and restaurants re-opening and, in the fall, demand for butter and other milk products increasing for holiday baking.
Still, the dairy industry expects challenges to continue.
“Across the country, some processors have said they can’t take as much milk as they have been and continue to pay farmers market prices,” Shoemaker said. “Some are asking for farmers to reduce production. Any milk they send to the processor above set levels will receive heavily discounted prices. We may see that situation in Ohio.
“The way prices look now, we’re in a very difficult year at the farm level,” she said. “If farm level prices of milk continue to be low, milk and dairy products will be relatively cheap in the store.”
Shoemaker said it’s important for people to understand that milk dumping did not occur so that prices could be raised.
“There is plenty of milk available,” she said. “It’s a matter of having time to switch processing capacities to meet the demand at the retail level and getting groceries to source milk and dairy products from other processors if needed.”